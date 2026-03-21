KEY POINTS

Finland has retained its title as the world’s happiest country for the ninth consecutive year in the 2026 World Happiness Report.

Nigeria continued its steady decline, ranking 106th globally, down from 105th in 2025 and 102nd in 2024.

Mauritius remains the happiest nation in Africa, ranking 73rd globally, followed by Libya (81st) and Algeria (83rd).

The report highlights a “worrying decline” in youth happiness across developed nations like the U.S. and Australia, linked to high social media usage.

MAIN STORY

Finland has been named the world’s happiest country for the ninth consecutive year, according to the 2026 World Happiness Report released on Friday to mark the International Day of Happiness. The report, published by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, shows that Nordic nations continue to dominate the global rankings, with Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway trailing closely behind Finland.

A significant shift in the traditional top tier saw Costa Rica break into the global top five for the first time.

In Africa, Mauritius retained its position as the continent’s happiest nation, ranking 73rd globally. The report attributed this to the island nation’s strong social support, healthy life expectancy, and economic stability. Other African nations in the top 10 for the continent include Libya (81st), Algeria (83rd), and Mozambique (93rd), which were praised for resilient communities and social cohesion despite various political and economic challenges. Gabon, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Niger, and Tunisia also featured in Africa’s top rankings.

However, the report indicates a concerning trend for Nigeria, which has seen its ranking slip for three consecutive years. Nigeria now stands at 106th globally, a drop from its 105th position in 2025. The rankings are based on the Gallup World Poll’s three-year average of life evaluations, known as the Cantril Ladder. The UN General Assembly used the occasion to call for a more inclusive and equitable approach to economic growth that prioritizes the well-being of all peoples over mere GDP figures.

THE ISSUES

A primary concern highlighted in the 2026 report is the decline of youth happiness, particularly in English-speaking developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Researchers identified a strong correlation between high social media use and lower well-being among young people. Additionally, while global rankings remained relatively stable at the top, significant shifts are occurring within regions; Central European countries are reporting rising satisfaction, while other regions face decreases due to the effectiveness of legal institutions and public service delivery.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Finland has been named the world’s happiest country for the ninth consecutive year,” the 2026 World Happiness Report confirmed.

confirmed. “Nigeria stands at 106th in the report, indicating a steady slip from 105 in 2025 and 102 in 2024,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noted.

noted. “The way we manage water for food will have profound implications for jobs, livelihoods, and economic growth,” the UN emphasized regarding sustainable foundations for happiness.

WHAT’S NEXT

Policy Integration: Governments are being urged to incorporate the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into national frameworks to better support human rights and environmental dimensions of happiness.

Governments are being urged to incorporate the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into national frameworks to better support human rights and environmental dimensions of happiness. Social Media Regulation: Following the findings on youth well-being, several developed nations are expected to review digital safety policies to mitigate the negative impacts of excessive social media consumption.

Following the findings on youth well-being, several developed nations are expected to review digital safety policies to mitigate the negative impacts of excessive social media consumption. Economic Rebalancing: International organizations are pushing for a shift in how national success is measured, moving toward “well-being budgets” that prioritize social order and taxation fairness over traditional growth metrics.

BOTTOMLINE

The Bottom Line is that social support and community resilience are proving more vital for happiness than sheer wealth. While nations like Libya and Mozambique are climbing the ranks through strong family bonds, Nigeria’s “steady slip” highlights a growing gap between economic activity and the actual life satisfaction of its citizens.