Luxurious Sedan, Kia Stinger Set to make Nigeria Debut in 2018

Kia Motors Nigeria is set to introduce the revolutionary and uniquely built luxurious sedan, Kia Stinger to the market in 2018. Buoyed by Kia’s continued offering of best-in-class premium sedans, the appealing style of Kia Stinger set the world aflutter with its striking design. With its gran Turismo design, the all-new Stinger strikes the perfect balance of power and refinement, featuring your choice of two turbocharged engines matched with an 8-speed automatic transmission

In the same vein, the great Muhammad Ali’s famously taunted heavyweight-title opponent Sonny Liston, saying he’d “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” in their upcoming match back in 1964. We have to wonder if the team that developed the all-new Kia Stinger took that quote as their mantra because it describes with uncanny precision the car they created to attack the sports-sedan segment.

As a true Gran Turismo, Kia Stinger places a strong emphasis on high-speed and long distance driving. In its debut year, the all-new Stinger is making a name for itself among industry experts and beating out the competition. The sedan’s proportions fit like a tailored suit. The cabin is more luxurious, enveloping and boasts of details that captivate and exude both newness and timeless style. With an exterior that disarms and an interior that is beautiful, The 2018 Kia Stinger is effortlessly functional.

Kia Stinger represents a number of firsts for Kia Motors. Not only is it the brand’s first fastback sports sedan, but it is also the highest performance model to date. Countless decisions regarding design and engineering were made during the car’s conception in order to generate the heart-pounding performance of the Stinger GT.

With innovative refinements and rigorous fine-tuning, the sports sedan is shaping up to be an iconic model that usher in a new era of design and performance for the brand. The Stinger is the first model in Kia’s line-up to offer five different driving modes – Personal, Eco, Sport, Comfort and Smart – for more customized and responsive handling on the road. With increased body sealing and improved sound insulation, Kia has also boosted NVH performance for a pleasant and silent ride.

To ensure smooth and stable driving performance, Kia has paid special attention to fine-tuning the suspension of the Stinger. Employing high-quality suspension links, springs and shock absorbers, Kia has refined tire movement to prevent spinning from sudden turns – a problem that can occur with rear-wheel drive vehicles. Everything from the engine room layout to the weight distribution of the car has been rearranged and optimized. The low centre of gravity and stiffness of the vehicle body keeps the Stinger lightweight and well-equipped for maximized driving performance and fuel efficiency. The reorganized layout reduces flow resistance to the front of the engine which leads to a much more effective engine cooling process.

“From its GT concept-car origins to the years of tuning and refining on the legendary Nürburgring circuit, no detail was too small to be obsessed over.” – Orth Hedrick, VP of Product Planning, Kia Motors America.

Meticulously crafted for the driver who loves the drive, every interior detail of the Kia Stinger is obsessed. From the available ultra-soft Nappa leather that envelopes the deeply contoured seats to the metallic accents placed thoughtfully throughout the cabin. Intimate yet expansive. Classic yet modern, the Stinger’s aircraft-inspired interior marries simplicity with substance to give you a sleek cockpit rich with comfort-focused amenities and lowered seating for enhanced connection to the road. It’s the evolution of Gran Turismo, beautifully realized.

With its striking curves and promising performance chops, the Stinger has been adorned across the globe with reputable awards, one of such is the Cars.com’s Best in Show Award for the 2017 Detroit auto show. Set to redefine the luxury sedan segment, Kia Stinger plans to stun all and dictate the pace in the keenly contested segment. We hope you look forward to the arrival of the Kia Stinger in Nigeria in 2018!