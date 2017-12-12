Interior Design And Art Enthusiasts Converge at FREIA Launch and Exhibition

Luxury Villas Group (LVG), the multi award winning full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and Lifestyle Company on Friday, December 8, 2017, in Lagos, hosted the inaugural edition of a future forward event, branded FREIA. FREIA is the acronym for: Fusion of Real Estate, Interior Design and Art. The event, themed: ‘Next Frontiers; Building Tomorrow’s Masterpieces’, took place at the grand ballroom of the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The three part event featured an exhibition, conference and a networking cocktail. The exhibition which held in the morning, was declared open by Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, SAN, MFR. Guests at the exhibition were guided on a tour of predominantly Nigerian art masterpieces, by the renowned curator, Oliver Enwonwu, Director, Omenka Gallery. Some of the artists whose works were on display at the event included Oliver Enwonwu, Kolade Oshinowo, Francis Uduh, Femi Williams, Bruce Onabrakpeya, Ben Enwonwu and Tola Wewe, among others.

Mr. Oyebode congratulated the FREIA convener, Mr. Tommy Odama, for hosting such a colourful event. He said: “This event is critical in our nation’s history as it signifies the revival of the arts. Today we see all parts of the arts fused here: literature, fine arts and design. In Nigeria, we are beginning to see a lot of our designers pay attention to local works and implements. This is a great time to be a Nigerian, this is a great time to be reading Nigerian literature. This is the essence of this event, this fusion of real estate, interior design and arts and I believe we should celebrate it.”

The convener of FREIA and Chief Host of the event, Mr. Tommy Odama, in his welcome address shared his vision for FREIA. He said: “This event will be an annual event and will raise the bar for real estate events in Nigeria. It is my sincere hope that FREIA will become a global brand in due course.”

“The FREIA platform stands to revolutionize the indigenous art industry through the fusion of the three sectors to achieve a harmonious living and working space, and as a rewarding enterprise for Nigerian artists and the nation’s economy at large”, Odama added.

Speaking on how FREIA can improve the Nigerian art industry, Oliver Enwonwu said: “The FREIA event is a good development. Today, we see art linked to wealth, real estate and interior design. It disrupts the myopia of seeing arts as purely decorative, something you just place on the wall. We should start seeing that art can be linked to such industries. The link is very clear. For instance, many corporate organizations buy art, some of them are also responsible for our rapidly developing skyline, as they provide the funds for the development.

“These organisations collect art to enhance their image and improve their corporate social responsibility, as well improve their in-house culture, to make their clients especially the high net worth individuals feel comfortable. It is all inextricably linked. I see FREIA sustaining this through. It has started with so much momentum and I hope this is sustained so that we can see the full impact on the Nigerian economy. We hope to see it get bigger to attract international audience and generate consequent foreign exchange.”

The exhibition was followed by the conference. The keynote address for the conference was delivered by Mr. Mustafa Chike Obi, the Ex CEO/MD of AMCOM Inc., who spoke on the theme: “Next Frontiers: Building Tomorrow’s Masterpieces”. Other speakers included Mrs. Agatha Eric-Udorie; CEO, Agatha Interior Designs and Mr. Azu Nwagbogu; Founder, African Artists’ Foundation.

The papers presented were discussed by a panel of discussants such as Mr. Andrea Geday; MD EL-ALAN Construction Company, Olajumoke Adenowo; multiple award winning architect, Ayo Akinmade; Vice Chairman, Regus Nigeria, Titi Ogufere; President of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria. The panel session was moderated by Mrs. Mosun Ogunbanjo; Founder and CEO of MOE Identity Assets.

The third part of the event was the networking cocktail. The highpoint of the gala was the unveiling of ‘Villas & Leisure’ magazine led by Tommy Odama, flanked by Titi Ogufere, CEO, Essential Interiors Consultancy, and a few of his associates. The magazine features the best of Nigeria’s real estate, art, interior design, architecture and premium lifestyle.

The event was a platform for different luxury brands to showcase their products and afforded guests the opportunity to expand their networks.