Live show 8, a triple eviction — BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 21, 2026

Key Points

· Week 8’s Live Show delivered a triple eviction, with Yusuf, Bells and Chimsom Chuka all leaving the house

· Keivo won this week’s Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW), securing BBbucks and wireless headphones

· Yusuf admitted his eviction “stinks” and opened up about his feelings for Bells and his struggles in the Arena

· Bells confirmed she has romantic feelings for Yusuf, even hinting a wedding could be in their future

· The Keivo, Bluethopia and Chimsom Chuka love triangle took centre stage, with Keivo declaring he’s pursuing Bluethopia

· Chimsom Chuka’s eviction came as a shock to the house, particularly to Bluethopia and Sheba

Main Story

Week eight’s Live eviction show delivered one of the season’s toughest nights yet, with three housemates shown the door in quick succession. The evening opened with an immediate eviction as Ebuka announced Yusuf’s name at the very start of the show, before turning his attention to HoH Barry, pressing him on his pattern of becoming the go-to shoulder for female housemates to lean on, first Godessa, then Temi Nkem. Barry pushed back on the framing that he was ever a “second option,” insisting that even if the ladies in question wanted him, the interest wasn’t necessarily mutual.

Visibly shocked on stage, Yusuf admitted his eviction “stinks right now.” Pressed on his relationship with Bells, he was open about liking her, though he stopped short of predicting what comes next between them, saying he’s open to whatever happens once she eventually leaves the house too. On the game itself, he was candid about struggling in the Arena, describing it as his personal “boogieman,” and confirmed his post-show plans centre on returning to acting, Before the eviction drama continued, Biggie announced Keivo as this week’s Most Influential Player of the Week, a win that came with BBbucks and, following a wheel spin, a pair of wireless headphones.

The Issues

The night’s back to back evictions, hitting three housemates in a single show, reflect the increasingly high stakes nature of the competition as the season nears its final stretch. For a house already dealing with the fallout from Barry’s Ultimate Veto Power decision the week before, losing three more housemates in one night significantly reshapes the remaining group’s dynamics and alliances heading into the closing weeks.

The Bells and Yusuf storyline also adds an emotional throughline to the night, with both housemates confirming genuine feelings for each other just as their journeys in the house came to an end within the same show. The timing means whatever happens next between them will now play out entirely outside the constraints of the game, a shift that could either solidify or complicate their connection depending on how life outside the house shapes their next steps.

Chimsom Chuka’s eviction added an unexpected twist to the ongoing love triangle involving himself, Keivo and Bluethopia, effectively removing one point of that dynamic just as it was becoming a central storyline in the house. His measured response to being asked about leaving Keivo and Bluethopia behind together suggests an awareness that the situation is now largely out of his hands, and his insistence on keeping any future romantic pursuit private if it happens outside the house reflects a desire to protect that potential relationship from public scrutiny.

What’s Being Said

Bells did not hold back when discussing her feelings for Yusuf on stage, confirming there was love between them and revealing that the moment it truly clicked for her was during a three day fight, when she realised just how much she missed him. She even hinted that a wedding might not be far off for the pair. On friendships within the house, she was selective, naming only Ricky and Abi as genuine connections she made during her time on the show.

On the love triangle front, Keivo was direct in clarifying his relationships, confirming that he and Temi Nkem are strictly friends while declaring that he likes Bluethopia and is actively pursuing her. He also shrugged off any sense of obligation toward Chimsom Chuka’s feelings on the matter, stating plainly, “That’s his business.” Bluethopia, for her part, remained diplomatic, describing both men as her friends and saying simply, “may the best man win.”

Chimsom Chuka, reflecting on his elimination, described Bluethopia as “a beautiful girl” while maintaining that any potential romantic pursuit outside the house would remain private. He said his priorities going forward are family and returning to his acting career.

What’s Next

With three housemates gone in a single night, attention now turns to how the remaining housemates regroup and how the Keivo, Bluethopia dynamic develops without Chimsom Chuka in the house to complicate it further. Bells and Yusuf’s next steps as a couple outside the game will also likely draw continued public interest given how openly they discussed their feelings on stage.

Inside the house, the remaining housemates were called to stand for a final check and told they were all safe for now, though Ebuka closed the night with a pointed reminder, asking housemates whether they are truly doing enough, or could be doing more, to win the grand prize and change their lives forever, a message likely to weigh heavily as the competition enters its final stretch.

Bottom Line

Week eight’s triple eviction marked one of the season’s most consequential nights, reshaping key relationships and rivalries in the house just as the competition intensifies heading toward the finale, with Bells and Yusuf’s emotional confirmation of feelings and the abrupt shift in the Keivo Bluethopia Chimsom Chuka triangle likely to remain talking points well beyond the live show itself.