Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Appear on Official Photo of Quentin Tarantino’s Next Movie

The first official photo of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The actors are sporting 1960s duds in the picture (seen below) for Tarantino’s ninth movie. Here’s the synopsis for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:

Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature film is a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is planned to release August 9, 2019.