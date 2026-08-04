Leadway unveils unified pension brand with ₦3tn assets

Key points

Leadway Holdings has launched Leadway Pension Fund Administrator (Leadway PFA) following the integration of Leadway Pensure and PAL Pensions.

The unified pension business manages more than ₦3 trillion in assets for over 1.2 million Retirement Savings Account holders.

Contributors’ RSA balances, PINs and account records remain unchanged after the transition.

Main story

Leadway Holdings has unveiled Leadway Pension Fund Administrator (Leadway PFA) as its unified pension brand following the operational integration of Leadway Pensure and PAL Pensions.

The company announced the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos, saying the integration completes its consolidation process by retiring the two legacy brands under a single identity.

According to the company, the new Leadway PFA manages more than ₦3 trillion in Assets Under Management (AuM) and serves over 1.2 million Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders across Nigeria.

It said the unified organisation operates on a fully harmonised technology platform designed to improve security, enhance service delivery and provide seamless access for contributors.

The company added that the integration combines the expertise, talent and operational strengths of the two former pension administrators to strengthen investment capacity and deliver sustainable value to contributors.

Leadway assured customers that the transition would not affect their RSA balances, Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) or historical account records, stressing that contributors are not required to take any action.

It said contributors would continue accessing their accounts through existing digital platforms and service centres, which have now been updated to reflect the new brand identity.

The company added that Leadway PFA would focus on prudent pension fund administration, proactive customer service and innovative retirement solutions.

The Managing Director of Leadway PFA, Olusakin Labeodan, said the unveiling marked the successful completion of months of integrating systems, processes and personnel into a stronger organisation.

He said the new institution was created to better protect and grow contributors’ retirement savings while strengthening the company’s position in Nigeria’s pension industry.

Leadway PFA was established through the integration of Leadway Pensure and PAL Pensions under a consolidated governance and operational framework.

The issues

Consolidation within the pension industry is aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening investment capacity and enhancing service delivery. Larger pension administrators may also be better positioned to invest in technology and provide more efficient retirement services.

What’s being said

“Leadway PFA is the result of that dedication, creating a stronger and more agile institution built to protect and grow our contributors’ wealth.” — Olusakin Labeodan, Managing Director, Leadway PFA.

“The unified brand underscores our commitment to becoming a trusted partner in retirement planning.” — Olusakin Labeodan.

What’s next

Leadway PFA is expected to continue integrating its operations under the new brand while leveraging its expanded scale and technology platform to improve customer experience and retirement solutions.

Bottom line

By combining Leadway Pensure and PAL Pensions into a single brand managing over ₦3 trillion in assets, Leadway is positioning itself as a larger and more integrated player in Nigeria’s pension industry.