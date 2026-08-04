FG orders MDAs to comply with Data Protection Act

Key points

Federal Government has directed all MDAs to fully comply with the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

Agencies must appoint Data Protection Officers, conduct compliance audits and provide funding for data protection activities.

Heads of MDAs will be personally accountable for compliance with the directive.

Main story

The Federal Government has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to fully comply with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act), 2023, as part of efforts to strengthen responsible data governance and protect the personal information of Nigerians.

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, and announced in a statement on Tuesday by the Head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Babatunde Bamigboye.

According to Bamigboye, the directive implements President Bola Tinubu’s instruction that government institutions must rigorously collect and safeguard information in line with the provisions of the NDP Act.

Under the directive, all MDAs are required to comply with the Act as well as regulations, guidelines and directives issued by the NDPC on the processing of personal data.

The circular also mandates every MDA to appoint a qualified Data Protection Officer (DPO) to oversee compliance, advise management on lawful data processing and register the officer’s details with the commission.

It further requires agencies to engage licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs), where necessary, to support compliance with the law and conduct statutory data protection audits.

In addition, MDAs have been directed to make adequate budgetary provisions for data protection activities, including staff training, public awareness programmes, deployment of technical safeguards and periodic compliance audits.

The agencies are also expected to submit mandatory Data Protection Compliance Audit Returns and other statutory reports to the NDPC within timelines prescribed by law.

The government warned that Permanent Secretaries, Accounting Officers and Chief Executive Officers of MDAs would be personally responsible for ensuring compliance with both the circular and the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

The National Commissioner of the NDPC, Vincent Olatunji, commended the Tinubu administration for prioritising the protection of citizens’ privacy and fundamental rights.

He said the commission had established a regulatory clinic to provide technical support to MDAs as part of broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s data governance framework and prepare the country for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The issues

As government institutions increasingly digitise public services and collect large volumes of personal data, ensuring compliance with data protection laws has become critical to safeguarding privacy, preventing data breaches and strengthening public confidence in government systems.

What’s being said

“Data is the new oil: its value increases the more it is refined and responsibly shared.” — George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“Permanent Secretaries, Accounting Officers and Chief Executive Officers of MDAs will be personally responsible for ensuring institutional compliance.” — Nigeria Data Protection Commission.

What’s next

MDAs are expected to appoint qualified Data Protection Officers, strengthen compliance systems and submit statutory audit returns as the NDPC intensifies implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act.

Bottom line

The Federal Government is tightening enforcement of Nigeria’s data protection law by making compliance mandatory for all MDAs and holding their leadership directly accountable for protecting citizens’ personal data.