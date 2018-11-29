Leadway Assurance Wins Award for Best Insurance Company in 2018

Leading insurance service provider, Leadway Assurance, last weekend, emerged the Insurance Company of the year 2018 at the Business Day Banking and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

At the event held in Lagos on Friday, November 23, the Divisional Director, Life Sales at Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Mr Oluwafemi Adebayo, noted that the honour was an acknowledgement of firm’s iconic position as a path-finder as well as an innovation driver in the insurance segment of the nation’s financial sector.

The BusinessDay Banking and Financial Institutions Awards is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of those who drive growth, development and financial Inclusion in Nigeria, drawing a large gathering of industry leaders from the various service sectors.

In his speech, Mr Adebayo said, “Since 1970 when Leadway came on the scene as an indigenous insurance service provider, there has been a dramatic expansion of local service providers. Leadway has continued to evolve and be dynamic in order to remain in the forefront as Nigeria’s largest and an insurer of repute.”

He thanked the organizers and pledged that Leadway Assurance would continue to work hard as a value-driven operator in the Nigerian Insurance sector.

“The acknowledgements given by this award as well as the impeccable reputation enjoyed by Leadway as a trustworthy and value-adding partner to our customers have come through our consistent devotion to operational improvements to promote and maintain the competitive advantage. We will continue to work hard toward maintaining this business approach,” he submitted.

On his part, Executive Director, Financial Services and Systems, Leadway Assurance, Mr Tunde Hassan-Odukale, described the award as a testament to Leadway’s position as Nigeria’s most dynamic insurance brand.

He said the company would continue to invest in best in class skills, tools and processes with the objective of delivering sustainable benefits to all stakeholders through the provision of innovative and comprehensive insurance solutions. This, he added, would aim to deepen Leadway’s position as a market trend-setter in retail insurance in the country

“We are committed to building the biggest retail insurance company in Nigeria by developing alternative channels and delivering innovative products to the customer, thus making insurance products accessible across all market segments and distribution channels”, Mr Hassan-Odukale declared.