Buhari Departs for Chad to Attend Security Meeting

The President, who left in the morning is to chair a consultation of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

The regional summit is also aimed to review the security situation and intensify the efforts to end the insurgency in the region.

President Buhari convened the meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC).

The one-day meeting is also expected to look at the impact on the areas affected by Boko Haram insurgency and adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to meet the challenges of securing the areas.

Presidency tweeted the departure of President Buhari early on Thursday.

President @MBuhari departs Abuja this morning for N’Djamena, Chad, to chair a consultation of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) to review the security situation in the region, and intensify the efforts to end the insurgency. pic.twitter.com/RE4UZu45pG — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 29, 2018

The President was in Maiduguri on Wednesday where he met with service chiefs and security personnel to brainstorm on the lingering Boko Haram’s menace.

He was received by a mammoth crowd.