Nigerian Stocks Advance As Investors Add N97bn To Market Value

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) continued its upward trajectory on Thursday, with equity investors recording fresh gains of more than N92 billion as the bullish momentum extended into its third consecutive session.

The trading day ended in positive territory, with renewed bargain-hunting activity lifting the market’s major performance indicators by 0.10%. The All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 152.28 points, representing a 0.10% increase, to settle at 145,476.15 basis points.

In addition, the NGX total market capitalisation advanced by N97.06 billion, ending the day at N92.73 trillion. Although market breadth closed negative, analysts noted that the continued rally reflects sustained investor interest in selective equities, supported by cautious optimism across the market.

Brokers reported increased demand for notable stocks including OANDO, WAPIC, UACN, TRANSCORP, and GTCO, among others across various sectors.

Despite the positive close, market activity declined, as total traded volume and total trade value fell by 14.15% and 8.47% respectively. Investors exchanged approximately 1.93 billion units worth N19.19 billion across 23,369 deals.

FIDELITYBK dominated trading volumes, representing 9.04% of all shares traded. Other top volume contributors included GTCO (8.25%), ZENITHBANK (7.90%), ETI (6.38%), and ACCESSCORP (5.16%).

GTCO led the value chart, accounting for 19.52% of the total market value traded—making it the most actively traded stock in monetary terms.

UACN headed the gainers list with a full-day appreciation of 10.00%. Close behind were MORISON (+9.94%), ETI (+8.53%), WAPIC (+8.47%), MANSARD (+7.75%), and FTNCOCOA (+7.10%), among others.

Meanwhile, twenty-eight stocks closed lower. ELLAHLAKES and EUNISELL topped the losers’ chart with a 10.00% decline each, followed by TRANSCOHOT (-9.95%), OMATEK (-9.23%), GUINEAINS (-8.46%), and CAP (-6.16%).

In total, the session closed with 23 gainers and 28 losers. Sector performance remained broadly positive, with all five major indices ending higher. The insurance index led with a 1.56% gain, followed by banking (+0.91%), industrial goods (+0.48%), consumer goods (+0.28%), and oil & gas (+0.08%).