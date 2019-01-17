Land Rover Discovery Unveils Limited Edition to Mark 30th Anniversary

Land Rover has announced a limited edition version of its Discovery to mark the model’s 30th anniversary.

The Anniversary Edition, available only to UK customers, is based on the regular Discovery Sd6 SE, but with the addition of 22in wheels, a fixed panoramic glass roof, privacy glass, and a 380W Meridian sound system.

There’s a choice of Santorini Black, Corris Grey Loise Blue or Indus Silver metallic paint.

A total of 400 Anniversary Edition cars are available, priced at £59,995.

This is just under £2,000 more than an Sd6 SE, with extra features which would be worth nearly £7,000 as optional extras.

1.7 million Discovery cars – including the Discovery Sport, introduced in 2015 – have been sold since the nameplate’s 1989 launch.