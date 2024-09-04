Lagos Trade Fair Returns To Boost City’s Economy After 14-Year Break

The Lagos International Trade Fair is set to make a comeback after 14-years, with organizers anticipating a massive turnout with the purpose of boosting the Nigeria’s economy, Vera Ndanusa, Executive Director, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex said.

Ndanusa further announced that the upcoming Lagos International Trade Fair is expected to draw over 100,000 visitors from around the world. She emphasized that the participation of foreign and local investors at the Fair will significantly contribute to the economic growth of both Nigeria and Lagos State.

The executive director made this revelation during the relaunch of the Fair in Lagos, which marks a 14-year break due to a lack of strong political support for holding the annual exhibitions at the Complex arena.

According to Ndanusa: “This year’s trade fair will attract over one hundred thousand visitors, within and outside the country and the gathering will in no doubt boost the economy of the nation. Participants are drawn from business leaders, industry professionals, and consumers from all over the world.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a vast array of products, from consumer goods to industrial equipment, and engage with global exhibitors”.

She said the event will also feature seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to foster business connections and spur economic growth in Nigeria and beyond.

“The objective of the Fair will showcase the latest industry innovations, foster networking and partnerships, as well as provide a platform for businesses to connect with potential customers, investors, and industry experts.

“With this relaunch, the management aims to reinforce Lagos status as a major commercial hub in Africa, significantly contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth, create job opportunities, and boost exports”, Ndanusa added.

The Lagos International Trade Fair relaunch, hosted by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, emphasized the government’s intention to reposition the Complex as an alternative revenue source for the federal government, shifting away from oil.

Dr. Simon Omo-Ezomo, the Director of Special Duties at the Federal Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Commerce, representing the Minister, assured that the federal government would make concerted efforts to sustain the achievements of the ministry in enhancing the Complex’s appeal.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Vera Ndanusa for successfully reviving the Fair after a 14-year break.

The Governor said the State government will continue to play a good host to ensure that the federal government achieves its objective of setting up the Trade Fair Complex.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, however, commended the efforts of the Fair Management Board for bringing back the popular trade fair after over a decade.

Also speaking, a House of Representative member, representing Lere Constituency of Kaduna State, Ahmed Munir, said the aim of the government is to provide a suitable working environment for businesses to thrive at the Complex.

Munir, the Chairman of the House Committee on Commerce, emphasized that the Lagos International Trade Fair is a valuable asset that requires basic amenities to thrive and generate significant revenue for the government.

He highlighted the importance of infrastructure such as good roads, reliable power supply, and adequate security to ensure the Complex’s success as an alternative source of government revenue.

The upcoming Fair, themed “Commercial and Industrial Trade Fair,” is scheduled to take place from November 15th to 26th, 2024.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University