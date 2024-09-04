Victor Osimhen Signs Loan Deal With Turkish Side Galatasary

Galatasary fans welcomed Victor Osimhen to Istanbul at 3 a.m., after he completed his loan move from Napoli. This move came after he was left off Napoli’s season squad list in favor of Romelu Lukaku, who was signed from Chelsea.

Osimhen was heavily linked to Chelsea and Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli throughout the summer transfer window, but none of the trades worked out for him.

His loan contract with Turkish club Galatasary has been arranged, and medicals were completed on Tuesday morning. According to transfer specialist on X @FabrizioRomano, his contract has a €75 million release clause, with Napoli having the option to extend it until 2027.

Loan move to Galatasary until June 2025, €9/10m salary covered by Galatasary with no buy option and no obligation.