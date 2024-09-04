Week 11 Pool Fixtures Saturday 14 Sep 2024 – UK 2024/2025

Week 11 Pool Fixtures for Sat 17 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Now you can find the Week 11 pool Fixtures 2024: pool fixtures for this week, this week pool fixtures, football pools results and fixtures, pool fixtures this week, classic pools fixtures, aussie pool fixtures, uk pool fixtures, advance pool fixtures, australia pool fixtures, pool panel results, pool result today saturday, pool results and fixtures this week, fortunesoccer pool fixtures. Find all the Week 11 pool fixtures on Bizwatchnigeria.ng as soon as they are released by the FPA (Football Pools Authority).

WEEK: 11; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 14-09-2024
Pools FixturesStatus
1Aston V.EvertonLKO
2BournemouthChelseaLKO
3BrightonIpswichSaturday
4Crystal P.LeicesterSaturday
5FulhamWest HamSaturday
6LiverpoolNott’m For.Saturday
7Man CityBrentfordSaturday
8SouthamptonMan Utd.EKO
9TottenhamArsenalSunday
10WolvesNewcastleSunday
11BlackburnBristol C.Saturday
12DerbyCardiffSaturday
13LeedsBurnleyEKO
14MiddlesbroPrestonSaturday
15MillwallLutonEKO
16Oxford Utd.StokeEKO
17PlymouthSunderlandSaturday
18PortsmouthWest BromSunday
19Sheff Wed.Q.P.R.Saturday
20SwanseaNorwichSaturday
21WatfordCoventrySaturday
22BlackpoolExeterSaturday
23BoltonHuddersfieldSaturday
24Bristol R.WiganSaturday
25CrawleyStockportSaturday
26MansfieldCambridge U.EKO
27NorthamptonWycombeEKO
28PeterboroLincolnSaturday
29ReadingLeyton O.Saturday
30RotherhamBurton A.Saturday
31ShrewsburyCharltonSaturday
32StevenageBarnsleySaturday
33AccringtonCreweSaturday
34A.WimbledonMilton K.D.EKO
35BromleyNotts Co.Saturday
36CarlisleFleetwoodSaturday
37GillinghamTranmereSaturday
38GrimsbyBarrowSaturday
39MorecambeColchesterSaturday
40Port ValeChesterfieldSaturday
41Salford C.CheltenhamSaturday
42SwindonNewport Co.EKO
43WalsallBradford C.Saturday
44AberdeenMotherwellSaturday
45CelticHeartsSaturday
46Dundee Utd.RangersSunday
47HibernianSt J’StoneSaturday
48Ross CountyDundeeSaturday
49St MirrenKilmarnockSaturday
Week 10 Pool Fixtures for Sat 7, Sep 2024, UK 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply