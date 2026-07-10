Lagos targets year-end completion of Egan Housing Estate

Key points

Lagos plans to complete and inaugurate the Egan Housing Estate and other housing projects before the end of 2026.

The 632-unit Egan Housing Estate is about 85 per cent complete, with key infrastructure already installed.

The state is also advancing the Workers’ Village and Beacon Apartments projects in Ipaja.

Government says the developments are designed to expand affordable housing for low-income residents.

Main story

The Lagos State Government has stepped up efforts to complete several housing projects, including the Egan Housing Estate, as it works towards commissioning major residential developments before the end of 2026.

Following an inspection of the Egan Housing Estate, the Lagos State Workers’ Village and the Beacon Apartments in Ipaja, the state said construction was progressing across the projects despite delays affecting one contractor at the Egan site.

Officials disclosed that the Egan Housing Estate, which comprises 632 two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, has reached an advanced stage of construction, with most essential infrastructure already in place. Electricity challenges at the estate have been resolved, while water and sewage systems have also been completed ahead of commissioning.

The government said attention is now focused on completing the remaining engineering works, alongside recreational and commercial facilities, including sports pitches, a community hall and a neighbourhood shopping centre.

As part of its affordable housing strategy, the state said it has adopted cost-saving measures that allow homeowners to complete non-essential interior finishing, such as floor tiling, after taking possession of their homes. The approach is intended to lower purchase costs and make the units more accessible to low-income earners.

The inspection also covered the Lagos State Workers’ Village, which the government described as a flagship project intended for public servants, as well as the Beacon Apartments being developed through a public-private partnership.

Project coordinators reported steady progress at both sites, with sections of the Beacon Apartments expected to reach completion in the coming months as finishing works continue.

The issues

Lagos continues to face a significant housing deficit driven by rapid urbanisation and population growth. The state has increasingly relied on public housing projects and partnerships with private developers to expand access to affordable homes while improving supporting infrastructure.

What’s being said

“We are doing now is to ensure that the remaining engineering components are completed so that the project can be commissioned before the end of the year.” — Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, Lagos State Commissioner for Housing

What’s next

The state will continue monitoring contractors to ensure ongoing housing projects remain on schedule, with the Egan Housing Estate expected to be commissioned before the end of 2026 and work continuing on the Workers’ Village and Beacon Apartments.

Bottom line

Lagos is accelerating the delivery of key housing projects as part of its efforts to expand affordable home ownership and improve residential infrastructure across the state.