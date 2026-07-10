Tinubu vows to keep promises, urges grassroots mobilisation

Key points

President Tinubu says his administration remains committed to delivering on its promises despite difficult reforms.

He urged supporters to intensify grassroots engagement and explain government policies to Nigerians.

The President said temporary sacrifices were necessary to secure long-term economic growth and national prosperity.

The remarks came during the inauguration of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on the promises made to Nigerians, saying his administration remains focused on implementing reforms aimed at securing long-term economic growth and national development.

Speaking through Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the inauguration of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, the President said his government would remain faithful to the mandate entrusted to it and continue pursuing policies designed to build a stronger and more prosperous nation.

Tinubu acknowledged that many of the reforms introduced since he assumed office had required significant sacrifices from citizens but argued that the measures were necessary to lay a sustainable foundation for future generations.

He urged members of the newly inaugurated movement to strengthen grassroots mobilisation by taking government messages directly to communities, explaining policy objectives and encouraging greater public participation in the democratic process.

According to the President, meaningful engagement with citizens at the community level is essential to sustaining democracy, promoting national unity and building confidence in government programmes.

He also called on supporters to conduct their mobilisation efforts respectfully, stressing that political differences should never take precedence over Nigeria’s collective interest or undermine national cohesion.

Tinubu further emphasised that effective governance depends on cooperation among the executive, legislature and the public, adding that shared commitment and patriotism are vital to achieving lasting national progress.

The issues

The Tinubu administration has introduced wide-ranging economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange reforms, which have increased living costs but are intended to stabilise the economy over the long term. The government has increasingly relied on public engagement to build support for its policy agenda ahead of future elections.

What’s being said

“I assure Nigerians of unwavering dedication to our mandate. This administration will remain committed to fulfilling its vision of building a better nation for present and future generations alike.” — President Bola Tinubu

What’s next

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement is expected to begin nationwide grassroots mobilisation, while the administration continues implementing its reform agenda and seeking broader public support for its policies.

Bottom line

President Tinubu has defended his administration’s reform programme, arguing that short-term sacrifices are necessary to achieve lasting economic prosperity, while calling on supporters to deepen engagement with citizens across the country.