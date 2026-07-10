MAN, NAFDAC, SON urge women manufacturers to embrace compliance

Key points

MAN, NAFDAC and SON have urged women manufacturers to prioritise regulatory compliance as a growth strategy.

The agencies said compliance improves product quality, consumer confidence and market access.

NAFDAC advised manufacturers to strengthen documentation, regulatory management and Good Manufacturing Practice compliance.

SON encouraged businesses to obtain relevant certifications and adopt Nigerian standards to improve competitiveness.

Main story

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have encouraged women-owned manufacturing businesses to treat regulatory compliance as a key driver of growth rather than simply a legal requirement.

The call was made during the inaugural MAN Women in Manufacturing Knowledge and Support Series in Lagos, where industry regulators and business leaders discussed how compliance can improve product quality, strengthen consumer trust and open access to larger domestic and export markets.

Participants noted that many women manufacturers continue to encounter difficulties navigating regulatory procedures, making it harder for them to scale their businesses and compete effectively.

To address these challenges, the programme focused on practical guidance covering product registration, certification processes, quality standards and regulatory obligations needed to prepare businesses for sustainable growth.

NAFDAC advised manufacturers to improve record-keeping, maintain facilities that comply with Good Manufacturing Practice requirements and respond promptly to regulatory queries to speed up product registration. The agency also encouraged businesses to appoint dedicated regulatory officers to oversee compliance and ensure product information remains consistent throughout the approval process.

SON, on its part, emphasised that adopting recognised product standards and obtaining the necessary certifications would enhance product credibility, reduce regulatory risks and improve access to both local and international markets. The standards agency also encouraged manufacturers to take advantage of its training and capacity-building programmes.

Industry stakeholders further urged women entrepreneurs to invest in continuous learning, workforce development and quality management as part of long-term strategies for building resilient manufacturing businesses.

The issues

Regulatory compliance remains a major challenge for many small and medium-sized manufacturers in Nigeria, particularly women-owned businesses. Delays in product registration, weak documentation and non-compliance with standards can limit market access and reduce competitiveness. Strengthening compliance is increasingly viewed as essential for expanding Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and boosting non-oil exports.

What’s being said

“Compliance is an investment in business growth, not just an obligation.” — Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria

What’s next

MAN plans to continue the knowledge series to help women manufacturers better understand regulatory requirements, improve compliance and strengthen their readiness for larger domestic and export markets.

Bottom line

By encouraging stronger regulatory compliance and adherence to quality standards, MAN, NAFDAC and SON are seeking to equip women manufacturers with the tools needed to grow sustainable businesses and compete more effectively in local and international markets.