Lagos State unveils 2025–2030 Industrial Policy to drive investment

Keypoints

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially launched the Lagos State Industrial Policy (LSIP) 2025–2030.

The policy aims to modernize production systems, improve supply chain efficiency, and attract both local and foreign direct investment.

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment confirmed that the LSIP aligns with Nigeria’s National Industrial Policy.

Priority focus areas include infrastructure strengthening, job creation, and poverty alleviation through industrial growth.

The government has called on the private sector, academia, and the diaspora to partner in building talent pipelines and investing in the state.

Main Story

The Lagos State Government has introduced its Industrial Policy for 2025–2030, a strategic framework designed to transform the state into a resilient and innovative industrial hub.

Speaking through the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the policy is an “urgent and compelling” response to a rapidly changing global landscape.

The governor noted that scale alone is no longer enough to secure future markets, necessitating a shift toward efficiency and technology-driven production.

The launch, attended by members of the diplomatic corps and industry leaders, highlighted Lagos as a critical partner in Nigeria’s broader industrialization goals. Federal representatives noted that the LSIP provides a practical model for translating national priorities into state-level actions.

Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, described the policy as a “covenant” with the people of Lagos, urging financial institutions and the diaspora to view the state as the highest-yielding industrial portfolio on the continent.

The Issues

Longstanding structural challenges in infrastructure and energy continue to pose hurdles for full-scale industrialization in the state.

The rapid evolution of technology means the state must constantly update its talent pipelines to meet the demands of modern production systems.

Translating policy commitments into measurable industrial output requires sustained coordination between the government and private sector investors.

What’s Being Said

“To remain at the forefront, Lagos must do more than adapt. We must lead. This policy is our considered response to that imperative,” said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Lagos is, today and for the foreseeable horizon, the highest-yielding industrial portfolio on this continent. Price it accordingly,” stated Commissioner Folashade Ambrose-Medebem.

“For Nigeria to achieve true industrialisation, we must focus our attention on strengthening infrastructure and others as reflected in the LSIP,” added the representative of the Federal Ministry of Industry.

What’s Next

The state government will begin implementing institutional coordination mechanisms to turn policy goals into real outcomes.

Collaborations with the academic community are expected to commence to develop the specific talent pipelines required by the new strategy.

Trade and investment missions are likely to be intensified to invite the diaspora and foreign investors to participate in the priority sectors identified.

Bottom Line

Lagos State has launched a five-year industrial roadmap focused on innovation and infrastructure, positioning itself as the primary destination for continental industrial investment through 2030.