Lagos To Host Four-Day Shakara Festival, Boosting Creative Economy And Tourism

Lagos is set to host the Shakara Festival, a four-day celebration of music, fashion, and lifestyle that is expected to draw thousands of visitors and inject fresh activity into Nigeria’s creative economy.

The event, scheduled for December 18–21, 2025, will take place at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island. Organisers project a turnout of more than 20,000 people each day, highlighting Lagos’ growing appeal as a destination for entertainment and business events.

According to the organisers, the festival will feature live performances, cultural showcases, food exhibitions, and business booths for vendors. It aims to promote African creativity while opening revenue opportunities for local brands, artisans, and small businesses.

The Shakara Festival also aligns with Lagos State’s tourism and creative industry agenda, which seeks to position the city as a cultural hub and attract more international partnerships. Business analysts say events like this generate ripple effects across transport, hospitality, and retail sectors.

Festival Director Tunde Aladese said the initiative will “spotlight African originality and drive growth in Nigeria’s event economy.” She added that collaboration among creatives, entrepreneurs, and sponsors remains central to the festival’s mission.

For local entrepreneurs, the event represents a timely opportunity to showcase products, connect with consumers, and benefit from December’s high-spending season. With growing investor interest in cultural exports, the Shakara Festival could help strengthen Nigeria’s image as a leader in Africa’s creative marketplace.