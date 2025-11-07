Sanwo-Olu Launches Rural Road Projects To Boost Agricultural Trade

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched the construction of 114 rural roads across the state’s local councils. The initiative aims to improve access to markets, ease transportation, and stimulate economic growth in rural communities.

Speaking at the flag-off event, Sanwo-Olu said the new road projects would enhance agricultural trade and rural productivity. He explained that better road networks would make it easier for farmers to transport goods, reduce losses, and improve their income.

The initiative is part of the state’s broader plan to promote inclusive development and expand infrastructure outside the city centre. The governor noted that every local government area and local council development area would benefit from at least one new road project.

He also emphasized that the projects would create jobs for artisans, engineers, and local contractors, contributing to Lagos’ drive for sustainable employment and private sector participation.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Bolaji Kayode Robert, added that the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to equitable growth and rural transformation.

Observers believe the rural road initiative could strengthen Lagos’ agricultural value chain and encourage more private investment in food production and logistics.