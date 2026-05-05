Abia secures World Bank-backed SURWASH project, advances water, power reforms

Key points

Abia selected among six states for World Bank-funded SURWASH water and sanitation programme

State revives stalled USAID STWASH project through new partnership with Mercy Corps

Government advances power reforms, healthcare leadership appointments, and infrastructure rollout

Main story

The Abia State Government has secured a major development boost following its selection as one of six beneficiary states under the World Bank-funded Sustainable Urban, Rural and Water Sanitation Hygiene (SURWASH) project.

Commissioner for Information, Mr Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a post-State Executive Council briefing in Umuahia, noting that the multi-million dollar initiative would enhance access to potable water, sanitation, and hygiene services across the state.

According to Kanu, Abia’s inclusion in the programme reflects growing confidence by international development partners in the state’s reform agenda and infrastructure drive.

He further announced the resumption of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Small-Town Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (STWASH) project, which had previously been suspended. The project has now secured fresh funding through Mercy Corps and will focus on rehabilitating water schemes in both urban and rural communities.

Beyond water and sanitation, the state government is also advancing reforms in the power sector. Kanu revealed that the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority had issued interim licences to three firms—New Era, Aba Power, and Geometric Power—to strengthen electricity supply.

He added that the Ohafia Power Restoration Project had reached 85 per cent completion and is expected to be delivered before the end of the fourth quarter. In addition, work has commenced on a 1.8-megawatt solar microgrid project to power central bus terminals in Umuahia and Aba as part of the state’s clean energy transition.

In the health sector, the government approved the appointment of Prof. Nneka Okoronkwo as Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital, alongside Dr Nkeiruka Mmaduekwe as Project Manager for the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project.

Kanu also disclosed that the state would mark its third anniversary later in May with project inaugurations and flag-offs across its three senatorial districts, rather than elaborate celebrations.

The issues

Access to clean water and sanitation remains a critical challenge across many Nigerian states, with infrastructure deficits limiting public health outcomes. Additionally, unreliable power supply and stalled development projects have historically hindered economic growth and service delivery at the subnational level.

What’s being said

State officials say Abia’s selection for the SURWASH project signals renewed international confidence in its governance and reform efforts. The government maintains that ongoing investments in water, energy, and healthcare are part of a broader strategy to improve living standards and drive sustainable development.

What’s next

Implementation of the SURWASH project is expected to commence alongside the rollout of the revived STWASH initiative, with a focus on expanding water access and sanitation coverage. The completion of the Ohafia power project and solar microgrid installations is also anticipated to improve electricity supply in key areas.

Bottom line

Abia’s inclusion in a World Bank-backed water and sanitation programme, combined with renewed investments in power and healthcare, positions the state for improved service delivery and sustainable development, provided implementation remains consistent and transparent.