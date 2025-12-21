Sanwo-Olu Calls For Public-Private Partnership To Bridge Housing Gap

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said strong collaboration between government and the private sector is essential to addressing the housing deficit in the state.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the 6th Lagos Real Estate Marketplace Conference organised by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Agency (LASRERA). The event focused on infrastructure investment, innovation and affordable housing in Lagos.

The governor said affordable and sustainable housing cannot be delivered by government alone. He noted that private developers, financial institutions and investors must play an active role in building an inclusive housing sector for residents.

According to him, housing goes beyond physical structures and is closely linked to human dignity, economic productivity and social stability. He added that government’s role is to serve as an enabler, regulator and partner rather than the sole provider of housing.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said Lagos has gained global attention due to its development strategies and housing initiatives aimed at positioning the state as Africa’s model megacity.

He said regulatory agencies such as LASRERA are critical to ensuring that innovation in the housing and construction sector does not compromise public safety or compliance.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, described the conference as a platform for collaboration between government and private sector stakeholders. She said Lagos is strengthening partnerships with international players to improve its real estate infrastructure and adopt global best practices.