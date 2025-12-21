Breaking: All 130 Abducted Students From Niger State Regain Freedom

The final group of students and teachers abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, has reportedly been freed.

A security official involved in the rescue operation confirmed to Premium Times that this release accounts for all victims taken during the attack on November 21. While the exact number of newly released individuals could not be independently verified, Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, confirmed via X that 130 pupils are now safe.

“Another 130 abducted Niger State pupils released. None left in captivity,” he stated succinctly on Sunday.

The abduction occurred when gunmen stormed the boarding school on motorcycles around 2:00 a.m., moving methodically from dormitory to dormitory before forcing their captives into nearby forests. Days after the incident, the Christian Association of Nigeria reported that 50 children managed to escape during the chaos, while many others were taken.

In response to the abduction, the Federal Government established a security cordon around border communities. President Bola Tinubu deployed ground troops and initiated aerial surveillance across Niger, Kebbi, and Kwara states to track the kidnappers. In a show of commitment, he canceled an official trip to oversee the rescue efforts personally and ordered the temporary closure of schools in Niger State and other high-risk areas.

On December 8, security forces successfully secured the release of approximately 100 abductees, leaving an unspecified number in captivity until this latest breakthrough. With the release of these 130 individuals, the total number of rescued victims now stands at 230.

Sources indicate that the freed students and teachers are currently being transported to Minna, the capital of Niger State, where they will undergo medical evaluations and be reunited with their families. However, as of now, neither the Federal Government nor the Niger State Government has issued an official statement regarding this development.