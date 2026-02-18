Health Report: Lagos Targets Maternal Mortality Through Mandatory “Ilera Eko” Enrollment

The Lagos State Government has launched a decisive campaign to eliminate maternal and neonatal deaths by making health insurance the primary gateway for all pregnancy-related care. Speaking at a capacity-building workshop on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, emphasized that the mandatory Ilera Eko scheme is now the state’s chief weapon against preventable deaths caused by financial delays and late-stage hospital presentations.

The strategy focuses on removing the financial barriers that often lead to fatal outcomes by domesticating the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act through an Executive Order. This integration ensures that health insurance covers every stage of the motherhood journey, providing a financial safety net for high-cost emergencies like Caesarean Sections which often drain family savings.

With maternity services accounting for 61% of total insurance claims in Lagos, the state is using its ₦3 billion Equity Fund to ensure even the most vulnerable residents are covered without out-of-pocket costs.

To qualify for covered delivery services, mothers must now show proof of at least five months of antenatal attendance, a rule designed to allow doctors to identify high-risk conditions like eclampsia and hemorrhage early. Under a new “save-life-first” policy, any pregnant woman presenting with an obstetric emergency at a state facility will receive immediate care regardless of her registration status, with the insurance framework managing the reimbursement later. This ensures medical bills never stall lifesaving surgery or newborn intensive care.

To support the surge in insured patients, the state has upgraded 47 Primary Health Centres and added 10 specialized Mother and Child Centres. Through the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), Lagos is deploying a sector-wide approach that includes free emergency transport and the integration of traditional birth attendants into the formal referral system.

By linking every pregnant woman to a dedicated care team through the Ilera Eko platform, the government aims to ensure that no woman dies while giving life in Lagos.