Energy Firm Partners With FG To Tackle Plastic Crisis With “Living Plastics”

Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), the renewable energy subsidiary of the Oando PLC group has hosted the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, at its Lagos headquarters to forge a high-stakes partnership aimed at solving Nigeria’s plastic waste crisis. The strategic meeting, held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, focused on introducing a revolutionary biodegradable additive technology that could effectively end the era of permanent plastic pollution in Nigeria.

Oando is seeking a government-backed certification framework that would exempt manufacturers using this technology from existing single-use plastic bans, essentially rewarding pro-planet production across the industrial sector.

The centerpiece of the discussion was a technology developed in collaboration with global partners Polymateria and Hercules. Unlike traditional plastics that take centuries to decompose, this new “living plastic” is designed to break down in the open environment within a set timeframe if it escapes the recycling loop.

Nigeria is considered a perfect climatic laboratory for this technology because the country’s high heat, humidity, and intense sunlight act as natural catalysts, accelerating the breakdown of the plastic into a food source for local bacteria without leaving behind harmful microplastics.

The proposed collaboration aims to move beyond simple waste collection and focus on molecular recycling and proactive manufacturing changes. By integrating biodegradable additives into the existing supply chain, Oando and the Ministry intend to transform Nigeria into a regional hub for sustainable packaging. The Minister commended the initiative, noting that private sector leadership is the missing link in Nigeria’s circular economy goals.

The partnership is expected to yield a new regulatory roadmap by the second quarter of 2026, which will provide clear guidelines for the mass adoption of these environmentally friendly alternatives.

Beyond technical solutions, Oando Clean Energy is leveraging this partnership to drive Green Job creation. Through initiatives like the Green Youth Upskilling Programme, the company is training young Nigerians to manage the new waste-to-value infrastructure.

By combining policy alignment with the Federal Ministry of Environment and scalable innovation, OCEL aims to ensure that the 32 million tons of solid waste generated annually in Nigeria—30% of which is plastic—becomes an economic opportunity rather than an environmental death sentence for the nation’s waterways and urban centers.