Lagos Triples Ilera Eko Equity Fund To ₦3 Billion For Vulnerable Residents

The Lagos State Government has significantly bolstered its social safety net by expanding the Equity Fund for the mandatory health insurance scheme, Ilera Eko, from ₦1 billion to ₦3 billion. Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), announced this 200% increase on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, during a strategic media engagement in Alausa, Ikeja.

This expansion is funded by earmarking 1% of the State’s Consolidated Revenue Fund as a one-line charge, ensuring a guaranteed financial pool to provide free healthcare coverage for the state’s indigent and vulnerable populations, including orphans, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

The funding boost coincides with the state’s move toward full enforcement of the Mandatory Social Health Insurance Programme. Following an Executive Order signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, health insurance is no longer optional for any resident, worker, or employer in Lagos.

To drive compliance, the government has introduced more affordable entry-level plans, such as the Standard Plan priced at ₦10,000 annually, alongside specialized packages like the “Standard Jàràh” for expanded benefits. Enforcement mechanisms across all sectors are expected to intensify by April 2026, with proof of insurance becoming a prerequisite for accessing various state-owned services and facilities.

Under the mandatory framework, the scheme has been structured to handle catastrophic health costs that often lead to “medical-induced poverty.” Public servants are already fully integrated, with the state government subsidizing 75% of their annual premiums.

For the general public, the expanded benefits now include coverage for primary care, maternal and child health, and specialized surgeries. Furthermore, long-term enrollees can access advanced services such as cancer treatment (up to ₦5 million) and renal dialysis starting from their second year of continuous participation. By scaling the Equity Fund, Lagos aims to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring that no resident is denied quality care due to an inability to pay.