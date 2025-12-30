Lagos Pledges Improved Drainage And Flood Protection For 2026

The Lagos State government has committed to implementing more robust flood control and drainage management strategies in 2026 to build on the progress made during the current year. Officials stated that the government will focus on expanding infrastructure and increasing public awareness to prevent seasonal flooding.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, shared these plans during an awards ceremony for the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang and the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Gang in Ikeja. He praised the teams for their rapid response to rainfall incidents throughout 2025.

Rotimi-Akodu noted that although 2025 saw higher rainfall than previous years, the state managed the challenges effectively. He highlighted that emergency teams were able to clear flooded areas within 24 hours due to high levels of preparedness and strategic engineering interventions.

The government plans to construct more canals and primary drains in the coming year to increase the capacity of the state drainage system. Rotimi-Akodu emphasized that the ministry will also receive more equipment and resources to stay ahead of weather-related threats.

Public behavior remains a significant challenge for the state. Officials warned residents against the habit of dumping trash into gutters during rainstorms, noting that Lagos cannot sustain a clean environment if drainage channels are used as dump sites.

Mahamood Adegbite, the Permanent Secretary for the Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, added that the government will continue to reward and motivate the workers who maintain the city’s water channels to ensure the state remains resilient against climate change.