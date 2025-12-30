Death Toll Hits Five As Lagos Island Fire Rages For Days

The death toll from the massive fire at the Great Nigeria Insurance building on Lagos Island has risen to five. Emergency responders recovered two additional bodies from the rubble yesterday as the blaze continued to tear through the 25-storey landmark on Martins Street.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) originally reported three deaths after the fire started on Christmas Eve. Officials now confirm that five people have died. Rescue teams have saved 13 people alive, while at least 12 others are being treated for various injuries.

Search operations on the fourth day after the outbreak led to the recovery of one woman and two men. The woman’s remains have been released to her husband. Beyond the loss of life, the fire has destroyed goods worth millions of naira and damaged several nearby properties. These include a mosque and six other buildings ranging from two to seven storeys high.

Traders at the scene expressed frustration over the speed of the destruction. Kafayat Adesina, a local merchant, said the fire spread wildly in less than five minutes. She urged the government to establish more fire posts in the area to prevent future disasters. Another trader, Abimbola Adeosun, said her children lost everything in the fire and appealed for government intervention to help families who have lost their livelihoods.

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc (GNI) issued a statement describing the fire as unfortunate but clarified that it does not currently occupy the building. The company explained that while it holds a long-term lease on the land until 2036, it has been locked out of the property for five years due to a legal dispute with the Shitta-Bey family.

According to the firm, the family took forceful possession of the building in 2020 despite ongoing court cases. GNI stated it has had no contact with the tenants or the management of the building during this period. The insurance company assured its customers that its operations remain unaffected as its head office is located in Ikoyi.