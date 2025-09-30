Lagos Begins Teacher Recruitment As LASUBEB Opens Application Portal

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has opened its recruitment portal for qualified candidates interested in teaching positions across the state. The exercise, approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is part of efforts to strengthen the delivery of quality education in Lagos.

“With the kind approval of Mr. Governor, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) hereby announces the opening of its official application portal for interested and qualified individuals who are willing and ready to contribute to the delivery of quality education in Lagos State,” the Board said in a statement.

Applications must be submitted strictly online via https://subebjobs.lagosstate.gov.ng, as physical submissions will not be accepted.

Eligibility



The recruitment is open to holders of the following qualifications:

Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE)

B.A (Ed), B.Sc (Ed), B.Ed

HND + PGDE

B.A + PGDE, B.Sc + PGDE

M.Ed / M.Sc (Ed)

Applicants must also upload an O’Level certificate (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB), degree or NCE certificate, and NYSC discharge or exemption certificate where applicable. Notifications or statements of results issued more than two years ago will not be accepted.

LASUBEB emphasised that the process is free of charge and warned applicants against fraudulent practices.

Available Position



The current vacancy is for Classroom Teachers. The application window closes on 13 October 2025, with the recruitment portal shutting down on 14 October 2025.

How to Apply

Register or log in on the portal. Check available job openings. Fill all required forms. Select your subject of choice. Click “Apply.” Print the confirmation slip.

LASUBEB reiterated that its mandate is to ensure equitable access to quality basic education in Lagos State by coordinating, supervising, and monitoring teaching and learning across public primary and junior secondary schools.