Federal Government Cancels Independence Day Parade

The Federal Government has cancelled the parade earlier scheduled to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday, October 1. The announcement was contained in a statement on Monday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

“The Federal Government wishes to announce the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary parade, previously scheduled to mark the 65th Independence on Wednesday, 1st October. The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary,” the statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, read.

The government said while it regrets any inconvenience caused, other activities lined up for the anniversary—including the traditional presidential broadcast, cultural programmes, and the grand finale of the National Campus Debate—will hold as planned.

At a press conference in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, described Independence Day as “a profound opportunity for sober reflection and renewed patriotism,” stressing that the 65th milestone highlights both Nigeria’s resilience and collective responsibility for nation-building.

This year’s theme, “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” he noted, underscores the importance of unity, peace, and shared commitment to progress.

Akume commended President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as the framework guiding reforms to stabilise the economy. He acknowledged the hardships facing citizens but maintained that “the reforms are bold and sometimes difficult, but they are necessary to restore investor confidence, strengthen our fiscal position, and lay the foundation for sustainable growth.”

Also speaking, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris described the anniversary as “a monumental commemoration,” likening the number 65 to sapphire—symbolising loyalty, truth, and wisdom. He highlighted reforms in taxation, education, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and healthcare, adding that Nigeria continues to play a leading role in Africa and global affairs.

“The theme of this 65th Anniversary, ‘All Hands on Deck,’ is a heartfelt call to all Nigerians and our partners around the world to support these landmark reforms and to work together for the Nigeria of our dreams,” Idris said.

Nigeria, which gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960, has traditionally marked the anniversary with military parades, cultural displays, and presidential addresses.