Lagos Assembly Pledges to Review Pension Law

The Lagos State House of Assembly has pledged that it will review the Lagos State Pension law.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who was represented by his deputy, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, revealed this at a Public Hearing on Wednesday.

“We will ensure that enough funds are included in the budget to ensure that we have enough funds to cater for pensioners,’’ Obasa said.

Speaking in the light of the pension review, the Director-General of the Lagos State Pension Commission, Funmilola Odunlami, said there were two sets of pensioners in the state’s pension scheme, adding that Governor Ambode has cleared the backlog.

“We are now on a smooth sail; the backlog that his Excellency met from 2011- 2015 has been cleared.

“Now, his Excellency has said there will be additional funds for the next phase,’’ Odunlami said.

A former Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Television, Lekan Ogunbanwo, pleaded for an extension of the retirement age of specialists in health sector from 60 years to 65 or 70 years.

He said that such specialists in health sector still had much to contribute at 60.

Also speaking on the issue, a former Head of Service in Lagos State, Josephine Williams, commended the Assembly for making efforts on the bill.

She implored the Lagos State House of Assembly to clarify academic staff in professorial cadre that would enjoy 100 percent of their terminal benefits as pension for life.

The Chairman House Ad hoc Committee on Establishments, Training, Pension and Public Service, Dayo Famakinwa stated that the amendment would further enhance the state’s pension scheme.

“There are no issues regarding pension fund administration in Lagos State. The pension scheme in the state has been running smoothly for the past 15 years.

“This will ensure that those who have served the state and those still in service have access to pensions that can sustain them,” he said.

The Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade, said that the review will enhance the effectiveness of pension law in the state.