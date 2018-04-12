Google Launches “Google Go” on Thursday

Google, an American multinational technology company, publicly declared the launch of “Google Go”, a search app on Thursday in Nigeria and across 26 other Sub-Saharan African countries.

The app is created to give users a seamless web, access and search experience across board regardless of what device they use or how strong their data is.

A statement released by Google revealed that “as more and more Africans come online every year, using mobile phones as their primary and sometimes only internet device, online isn’t somewhere they ‘go’ anymore, it’s where they live – connecting with the people, places and things that matter to them. Weak data connectivity, high data costs and low RAM or storage space often make it hard for people to get the most out of the Internet – Google Go is built to handle these challenges.

“Users come to us to experience the web and access accurate information quickly. Unfortunately, users can’t always decide on the type of device they have or the kind of connection they are on,” says Google Africa Chief Marketing Officer, Mzamo Masito.

“Google Go is designed from the ground up to address these issues and provide a seamless experience irrespective of what device or network the user is on.”

Google Go is a lighter, faster way to search, with search results optimised to save up to 40% data.

The app is 5MB in size and it enables easy downloads and creates space on your phone. It contains trending topics and high-quality images that will captivate users’ attention.

Speaking on the app, Google’s Head of Communications and Public Relations in West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade said Google Go is a new entry form into search and does not replace the Google app.

Google Go is currently available only on the Google Play store for devices running Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean) and above.