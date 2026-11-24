KEY POINTS

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed the Lands Bureau to process documents for a disputed 11,804-square-metre property in Surulere.

The property was purchased by Olatunji Olowolayemo from the Ojora Family, which won a related Supreme Court case in 2009.

Lawmakers said the right of first refusal should not prevent the processing of the property’s Certificate of Occupancy.

MAIN STORY

The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed the State Lands Bureau to process the land documents of Olatunji Olowolayemo following an investigation into a dispute over an industrial property in Surulere.

The directive followed the unanimous adoption of recommendations by the House Committee on Lands, which examined allegations of administrative abuse and delays in processing the property’s Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

The property measures approximately 11,804 square metres and is located along Eric Moore Road, within the Iganmu Industrial Estate.

The committee, chaired by Kazeem Olayinka, representing Mushin Constituency II, invited relevant stakeholders to present their positions during its investigation at the Assembly Complex.

Its findings established that the Ojora Family won a Supreme Court case in 2009 involving a parcel of land extending from Amuwo-Odofin to Orile-Iganmu. Olowolayemo subsequently purchased the disputed property from the family.

The committee concluded that the issue of right of first refusal should not prevent him from processing the necessary documentation.

It therefore recommended that the Lands Bureau proceed with the application. The House adopted the recommendations during plenary.

THE ISSUES

The dispute highlights how administrative delays in land documentation can affect property owners and businesses in Lagos.

A Certificate of Occupancy is an important document in establishing and formalising rights to land. Delays in processing it can create uncertainty for owners and complicate property transactions and investment decisions.

The committee also warned that government officials should avoid actions that could discourage investors or undermine Lagos State’s efforts to attract investment.

It stressed that administrative processes should support an environment where businesses and property owners can operate with confidence.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The resolution underscores the legislature’s position on the need for administrative fairness, due process and an investment-friendly environment in the management of land matters in Lagos,” Olayinka said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lands Bureau is expected to act on the Assembly’s resolution and proceed with processing Olowolayemo’s property documents.

BOTTOM LINE

The Assembly’s decision is a directive to the Lands Bureau following the committee’s investigation. Its implementation will determine whether the dispute over the property’s documentation is resolved through the administrative process.