KEY POINTS

Gold rose as much as 1.3% to around $3,582 an ounce after losing 9% last week.

Falling US Treasury yields and reduced expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate increase supported bullion.

Silver, platinum and palladium also advanced as precious metals recovered from recent losses.

MAIN STORY

Gold prices rebounded on Monday after recording their biggest weekly decline in eight months, as investors reduced expectations that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in the near term.

Bullion gained as much as 1.3% to around $3,582 an ounce, recovering part of last week’s 9% decline, which took prices to a 14-month low.

The recovery followed a shift in interest rate expectations after concerns about artificial intelligence spending triggered heavy selling across technology stocks and wider financial markets.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also warned that the Federal Reserve risked damaging the American economy by tightening monetary policy too aggressively in response to inflation data.

His comments came after Treasury yields fell across maturities on Friday. The two-year Treasury yield, which is particularly sensitive to expectations about Federal Reserve policy, ended the session 12 basis points lower.

Swaps traders were no longer fully pricing in a December rate increase, improving the outlook for gold, which does not pay interest.

THE ISSUES

Gold’s recent decline reflects the pressure that higher interest rates and inflation concerns can place on precious metals.

The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in late February, pushed energy costs higher and raised concerns about inflation. Expectations that central banks could respond with higher interest rates weighed on gold.

The metal has fallen by about a third since the conflict began and has traded below the $4,000 level since November 11.

The latest rebound suggests investors are reassessing the likelihood of further monetary tightening. When interest rate expectations and Treasury yields fall, gold becomes relatively more attractive because investors give up less potential interest income by holding it.

However, the recovery comes after a substantial decline, and the direction of US monetary policy remains important to bullion’s performance.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will continue monitoring US inflation data, Treasury yields and signals from Federal Reserve officials for clues about the next interest rate decision.

Other precious metals also recovered on Monday. Spot silver rose 2.6% to $42.21 an ounce after falling 15% the previous week. Platinum and palladium advanced, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1% after gaining 0.6% last week.

BOTTOM LINE

Gold’s rebound reflects easing expectations of a near-term US rate increase rather than a clear reversal of the pressures that drove last week’s selloff. Treasury yields, inflation and the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision remain central to the metal’s direction.