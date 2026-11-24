KEY POINTS

Air Peace says it will introduce London-Owerri flight connections from December 15.

The service will link passengers travelling through Gatwick and Heathrow airports to Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

The airline will deploy Boeing 777 aircraft, with different baggage allowances for Economy and Business Class passengers.

MAIN STORY

Air Peace Ltd. will introduce flight connections between London and Owerri from December 15, giving Nigerians in the United Kingdom a new travel option to Nigeria’s South-East.

The airline said passengers would be able to connect from London through Gatwick and Heathrow airports to Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State.

Its Lead, Corporate Communications, Efeoghene Osifo-Whiskey, announced the development in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He said the service would make travel easier for families and other Nigerians in the diaspora visiting Imo and neighbouring states.

Osifo-Whiskey attributed the development to collaboration between the Imo State Government and the Federal Government. He acknowledged the roles of Governor Hope Uzodimma and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in securing approval for international operations at the Owerri airport.

THE ISSUES

The new connection is expected to reduce the additional travel arrangements required by some passengers from the South-East when returning from the United Kingdom.

For travellers with destinations in Imo and neighbouring states, access through Owerri could offer an alternative to arriving in another Nigerian city before continuing their journey by road or domestic flight.

However, the practical benefit will depend on the flight schedule, ticket prices, availability and how smoothly passengers can connect through London’s airports.

Air Peace said the service would operate with its Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, which offers spacious cabins and seating. Passengers will also have access to Nigerian and international meals.

The airline announced the following baggage allowances:

Economy Class: Two checked bags weighing 23kg each.

Two checked bags weighing 23kg each. Business Class: Two checked bags weighing 32kg each.

Passengers booking eligible Business Class tickets will also receive complimentary chauffeur-driven airport transfers in London, alongside other premium services.

WHAT’S NEXT

The London-Owerri connection is scheduled to begin on December 15. Air Peace said the service forms part of its wider plan to expand connectivity across its international and domestic networks.

BOTTOM LINE

The new connection will provide another international travel option for Nigerians heading to the South-East. Its value to passengers will depend on the cost, frequency and reliability of the service once operations begin.