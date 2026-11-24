KEY POINTS

AIICO Insurance and Cornerstone Insurance have proposed a merger to create Nigeria’s leading listed insurance company by gross written premium, insurance revenue and shareholders’ funds.

The combined company is expected to have shareholders’ funds of about ₦194 billion and total assets of approximately ₦858 billion.

The transaction requires shareholder, regulatory and court approvals before completion.

Both companies say existing policies, claims and business partnerships will remain in place.

MAIN STORY

AIICO Insurance Plc and Cornerstone Insurance Plc have proposed a merger that could create one of Nigeria’s largest listed insurance groups, with combined shareholders’ funds estimated at ₦194 billion and total assets of about ₦858 billion.

The companies announced the proposal in a joint notification to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX), shareholders and the investing public on Monday.

Their respective boards have approved the proposed transaction and will present it to shareholders for consideration. If completed, the enlarged company will remain listed on the NGX.

The merger is designed to bring together AIICO’s strengths in life insurance, annuities and retail distribution with Cornerstone’s expertise in general insurance and its growing Takaful business.

The companies said the combination would expand their product range to cover life, general and health insurance, as well as Takaful offerings. It is also expected to widen their distribution channels and service networks.

They added that the enlarged capital base would improve the group’s ability to underwrite larger risks, retain more business and invest in digital services and product development.

THE ISSUES

The proposed merger comes as Nigeria’s insurance industry adjusts to higher minimum capital requirements and a risk-based capital framework introduced under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA).

For insurers, a stronger capital base can improve their capacity to take on larger insurance risks and retain a greater share of business rather than relying heavily on other insurers to provide cover.

The combination of AIICO’s life insurance and annuity operations with Cornerstone’s general insurance and Takaful business could also give the enlarged company a wider presence across different segments of the market.

However, the proposed ₦194 billion shareholders’ funds and ₦858 billion asset base are projections for the combined entity. The actual benefits of the merger will depend on its completion and how effectively both businesses integrate their operations, distribution networks and products.

WHAT’S NEXT

The transaction is expected to be implemented through a Scheme of Merger. A scheme document will outline the terms, including the share exchange ratio, which will determine how shareholders’ interests are treated in the enlarged company.

The proposal requires approvals from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and NGX.

Shareholders of both companies must also approve the transaction at separate Court-Ordered Meetings, after which the Federal High Court must sanction the scheme.

The companies said shareholders would receive the scheme document, board recommendations and meeting notices in due course.

POLICYHOLDERS AND EMPLOYEES

AIICO and Cornerstone assured policyholders that existing insurance policies and claims would continue to be honoured. Customers are not required to take any action at this stage.

They also said existing relationships with reinsurers, brokers, agents, bancassurance partners and other distribution partners would be maintained.

Employees of the enlarged group are expected to benefit from broader career development opportunities.

BOTTOM LINE

The proposed merger would bring two established insurers together to build a larger business with a broader product range and stronger capital base. However, it remains subject to regulatory, shareholder and court approvals, meaning the transaction has not yet been completed.