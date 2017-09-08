Lagos, Abuja Part Of Biafra – MASSOB leader

Lagos, Abuja and other cities where the Igbo reside and do business are all part of Biafra, Kingsley Madu, a leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has said.

According to PUNCH, he made the declaration on Thursday in Enugu during a rally organised to welcome Innocent Oji, leader of the Biafra National Guard, a pro-Biafra group, recently released from prison.

Madu said the declaration is part of a new ideology adopted by Biafran agitators as they “don’t want to confine themselves to a particular place.”

“Pro-Biafra groups have adopted a new ideology which stated that any part of the country where a large population of Igbos is found, and where Igbos contributed towards human and material development, is part of Biafra,” he said.

“Lagos is also Biafra, Abuja is also Biafra. Anywhere our people are that place is Biafra.

“So what we are saying now is that that part of Lagos that our people developed with their money is also part of Biafra and we cannot leave.”

The Biafran leader was speaking in reference to the alleged sacking of Igbo traders from some parts of Lagos.

He said the traders were evicted despite the “billions of naira” invested in the area, warning the people of the ethnic group would not be forced out of any part of Nigeria they have invested in.

“Some years back a portion of land at trade fair and FESTAC were conceded to our people for development in Lagos,” he said.

“After spending billions of naira in developing this part of Lagos for the economic growth of Nigerian government, today information reaching us is that the federal government, conniving with the Lagos state government, yesterday retrieved the land, the platform, all the investment and everything from the people of Biafra.

“We are warning because we now believe that everywhere an Igbo man is is part of Biafra. That is the latest ideology we have.

“We don’t want to confine ourselves to a particular place; we now believe that wherever our foot touches is our land that is Biafra.”