Lafarge Announces Closed Period as Board Meets Tuesday

Giant cement firm Lafarge Africa Plc, has announced the commencement of its closed period.

The company, in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) dated Thursday, September 21, 2017, said the closed period started on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

In the statement signed by the Company Secretary and Legal Director Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, said the closed period will end on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

Also, the cement firm said it would hold an Extra-Ordinary Board Meeting on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, to discuss terms of its rights issue.

“We write sequel to our notice of an Extra-Ordinary Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, 2017, to consider the terms of the Rights Issue.

“In compliance with Rules 17.17 (b) (3) and 17.18 (b), this is to formally notify you that Lafarge Africa Plc’s closed period commenced September 20 , 2017, and will end on September 27, 2017.

“Members of the board have equally been notified of the close period,” the statement signed by Mrs Onwuchekwa said.