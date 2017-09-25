Total Oil Sells Gas Business to UGI

- September 25, 2017
French oil and gas major Total (TOTF.PA) has sold its gas business in Italy, Total Italia Gas, a subsidiary of its Italian joint venture TotalErg, to UGI Corp (UGI.N), an industry source said on Friday.

The sale is part of a move by the company to sells its assets in the Italian downstream retail market.

Total has said it plans to sell TotalErg, a joint venture with ERG (ERG.MI) that controls close to 2,600 service stations in Italy and has a market share of around 11 percent.

Total and UGI declined to comment, Reuters reports.

 

