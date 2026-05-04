Labour Party unveils 2026 primary election timetable with inclusive concessions

Key Points

The Labour Party (LP) released its 2026 primary election timetable and activity schedule in Abuja on Monday.

Nomination forms for all elective offices will be available for purchase starting May 6 and ending May 16.

Specific concessions have been approved for female aspirants, people living with disabilities, and youths aged 25 to 30.

The presidential nomination package is set at a total of ₦50,000,000, while governorship aspirants are to pay ₦25,000,000.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia has been granted his nomination form free of charge by the party’s National Working Committee.

Main Story

The Labour Party (LP) has officially set the stage for the 2027 general elections by releasing its primary election timetable and schedule of activities for 2026.

National Publicity Secretary Ken Asogwa announced that the party’s roadmap aligns with the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act of 2026, and the revised schedule provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The process begins with the sale of nomination forms from May 6 to May 16, followed by a brief window for the submission of completed forms on May 17 and May 18.

Screening for various elective offices will be staggered, with House of Assembly and Governorship aspirants scheduled for May 20, and National Assembly and Presidential aspirants for May 22.

The party expects to publish the results of these screenings by May 23, with a window for appeals and petitions open until May 25.

Following the publication of the final list of cleared aspirants on May 26, the party will conduct primaries for state-level positions on May 27 and federal-level positions, including the presidency, on May 29.

In a move aimed at promoting its motto of “Equal Opportunity and Social Justice,” the LP has introduced significant financial concessions for specific groups.

Female aspirants, people living with disabilities, and youths between the ages of 25 and 30 are only required to pay for the expression of interest forms, exempting them from the cost of nomination forms for all positions.

Additionally, the party is urging prospective aspirants to complete their membership e-registration by midnight on May 4 to ensure their inclusion in the membership register submitted to INEC.

The Fees

Presidential : ₦10,000,000 for expression of interest and ₦40,000,000 for nomination, totaling ₦50,000,000.

: ₦10,000,000 for expression of interest and ₦40,000,000 for nomination, totaling ₦50,000,000. Governorship : ₦5,000,000 for expression of interest and ₦20,000,000 for nomination, totaling ₦25,000,000.

: ₦5,000,000 for expression of interest and ₦20,000,000 for nomination, totaling ₦25,000,000. Senatorial : ₦2,500,000 for expression of interest and ₦7,500,000 for nomination, totaling ₦10,000,000.

: ₦2,500,000 for expression of interest and ₦7,500,000 for nomination, totaling ₦10,000,000. House of Representatives : ₦1,500,000 for expression of interest and ₦3,500,000 for nomination, totaling ₦5,000,000.

: ₦1,500,000 for expression of interest and ₦3,500,000 for nomination, totaling ₦5,000,000. House of Assembly: ₦1,000,000 for expression of interest and ₦2,000,000 for nomination, totaling ₦3,000,000.

The Issues

High nomination fees may still pose a barrier to aspirants who do not qualify for the specific concessions provided.

The short timeframe for membership e-registration, ending May 4, requires immediate action from prospective members.

Compliance with the Electoral Act 2026 remains a critical priority to ensure the legality of the party’s membership register and primary outcomes.

Balancing internal party discipline with inclusive policies like the “free form” granted to the Abia Governor remains a point of observation for political analysts.

What’s Being Said

“The timetable was released in accordance with the 1999 Constitution.” — Ken Asogwa

“Female aspirants, people living with disabilities and youths aged 25 to 30 would only be required to pay for the expression of interest forms for all positions.” — Ken Asogwa

“Screening of aspirants for House of Assembly and Governorship election will be on May 20 while that of the National Assembly and the Presidential election will be on May 22.” — Ken Asogwa

What’s Next

The membership e-registration window closes at midnight on May 4.

Sale of nomination forms will commence across the country on May 6.

The party will begin the screening of aspirants for state-level positions on May 20.

Presidential and National Assembly primaries are scheduled to take place on May 29.

Bottom Line

Political Inclusion. By offering significant financial concessions to women, youths, and people with disabilities, the Labour Party is attempting to lower the barrier to entry for the 2027 elections while adhering to new electoral legal frameworks.