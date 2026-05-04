PDP BoT summons emergency NEC meeting following Supreme Court ruling

Key Points

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, led by Sen. Adolphus Wabara, has convened an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for Monday.

Sen. Wabara stated the decision was “necessary to prevent a leadership vacuum” after the Supreme Court nullified the 2025 national convention.

National Publicity Secretary Jungudo Mohammed dismissed claims of a vacuum, asserting that “Abdulrahman Mohammed remained the party’s legitimate national chairman”.

The BoT claims it secured “the required two-thirds support of NEC members” and has formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mohammed challenged the authority of the BoT, stating the only “legitimate BoT leadership is that headed by Mao Ohuabunwa”.

Main Story

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing an internal leadership crisis following a Supreme Court judgment delivered on Thursday.

Sen. Adolphus Wabara, leading a faction of the Board of Trustees, announced on Sunday that the board had assumed administrative leadership to prevent “immediate leadership uncertainty”.

Wabara explained that the apex court nullified the 2025 national convention and affirmed the suspensions of officials including Samuel Anyanwu, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and Umar Bature.

He insisted that the board acted under the “provisions of the party constitution, as amended in 2017” and secured the necessary consent from NEC members to schedule the 103rd NEC meeting for Monday, May 4.

However, this move was immediately countered by the National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, who argued that “there has never been any vacuum or absence of leadership in the PDP”.

Mohammed maintained that the Supreme Court ruling addressed only the “legality of the Ibadan convention” and did not affect the current National Working Committee or party administration.

He further questioned Wabara’s standing, claiming his “tenure as BoT chairman had already expired” and identifying Mao Ohuabunwa as the legitimate head of the board. Mohammed concluded that the party constitution provides “no authority to the BoT to assume NWC powers”.

The Issues

The Supreme Court “nullified the 2025 national convention,” leading to conflicting claims over which leadership body currently holds power.

Sen. Wabara and Jungudo Mohammed disagree on whether a “leadership vacuum” actually exists within the party administration.

A factional split has emerged within the Board of Trustees, with both “Adolphus Wabara” and “Mao Ohuabunwa” being named as the legitimate chairman.

There is a constitutional dispute regarding whether the BoT has the authority to “assume NWC powers” or convene NEC meetings without the NWC’s involvement.

The legal status of the current National Working Committee is in question following the “nullification of the convention” that produced it.

What’s Being Said

“The decision became necessary to prevent a leadership vacuum following recent developments within the party.” — Sen. Adolphus Wabara

“INEC has been duly notified of the 103rd NEC meeting scheduled for Monday, May 4.” — Sen. Adolphus Wabara

“There has never been any vacuum or absence of leadership in the PDP.” — Jungudo Mohammed

“The only legitimate BoT leadership is that headed by Mao Ohuabunwa.” — Jungudo Mohammed

What’s Next

The emergency 103rd NEC meeting is scheduled to be held on “Monday, May 4”.

Members are urged to approach the upcoming session with a commitment to “unity, reconciliation, and rebuilding the party”.

The party must resolve the conflicting claims regarding the “legitimate BoT leadership” between the Wabara and Ohuabunwa factions.

INEC’s acknowledgment of the “formal notification” will likely determine the legal standing of the scheduled NEC meeting.

Bottom Line

Leadership Tussle. The PDP has fractured into opposing factions as the Board of Trustees attempts to seize administrative control following a Supreme Court ruling that nullified the party’s recent national convention.