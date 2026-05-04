Seplat Energy and NNPC reward students with N10.5 million in academic prizes

Key Points

The NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) and Seplat Energy Joint Venture have distributed N10.5 million in cash and scholarships to schools in Imo State.

Mountain Crest High School emerged as the overall winner of the 2026 PEARLs quiz, securing a N5 million project-based grant.

The competition included a Steam Innovation Project segment, where PAC College took the top prize of N500,000 for problem-solving ingenuity.

Over 200 secondary schools participated in this year’s edition, aimed at promoting academic excellence and improving educational quality.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma commended the partnership for its commitment to intellectual growth and youth empowerment.

Main Story

The 2026 edition of the Promoting Exceptional and Responsible Leaders (PEARLs) quiz and Steam competition concluded on Saturday in Owerri with a significant investment in the future of Imo State’s students.

The joint venture between Seplat Energy and NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) rewarded academic brilliance and innovative thinking with a total prize pool of N10.5 million.

According to Seplat Energy’s Director of External Affairs and Social Performance, Chioma Afe, the initiative is a “flagship education quiz programme designed to encourage discipline, rigour, academic excellence, sharpness, and improve the minds of secondary school students”.

Mountain Crest High School claimed the top spot in the quiz category, earning a N5 million grant for school development, while its representing students each received N100,000 in scholarship funds.

In the Steam Innovation category, PAC College was recognized as the overall winner for presenting projects judged on their “relevance to real-life problems, value addition, technical depth, sustainability and quality of presentation”.

Representatives from NUIMS noted that the event serves as a testament to the commitment of both organizations to ensure that “no brilliance is overlooked and no talent is left behind,” encouraging students to value the peer connections and knowledge gained as much as the material rewards.

The Prize Breakdown

Mountain Crest High School received a N5 million project-based grant and a trophy; three students received N100,000 each in scholarship grants.

Owerri City Secondary School received a N3 million grant and a trophy; three students received N75,000 each in support grants.

Eziachi Secondary School, Orlu, received a N1 million grant; three students received N50,000 each in support grants.

PAC College received a N500,000 grant to support the development and scale-up of their innovative project.

St Theresa College received N250,000, and Urban College received N100,000.

Teachers from the top four schools were each awarded a laptop in recognition of their efforts and participation.

The Issues

The competition highlights the ongoing need for “project-based grants” to support the physical and academic development of secondary schools in operating areas.

Bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and “real-life problems” remains a core focus of the Steam Innovation segment.

Ensuring “technical depth and sustainability” in student-led projects is critical for scaling innovative solutions at the community level.

Maintaining “rigour and discipline” in the education sector requires sustained partnership between private energy firms and government regulators.

What’s Being Said

“The PEARLs Quiz is our flagship education quiz programme designed to encourage discipline, rigour, academic excellence, sharpness, and improve the minds of secondary school students.” — Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs, Seplat Energy

“Seplat Energy and our JV partner, NNPC Limited, remain steadfast in our resolve to power lives, empower minds, and ensure that no brilliance is overlooked.” — Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs, Seplat Energy

“The friendships forged and knowledge gained would serve them well in future endeavours.” — Loveday Minanengiyeofori, Lead Community Relations, NUIMS

What’s Next

Mountain Crest High School and other winners will begin implementing “project-based” developments with their grant funds.

The Steam Innovation winners will move toward “scale-up” phases for their problem-solving projects supported by their respective grants.

NUIMS and Seplat Energy are expected to continue their annual engagement to expand the reach of the PEARLs programme in other operating states.

The Imo State Government has pledged “continued support” for such initiatives to further encourage local innovation and educational quality.

Bottom Line

Empowering Minds. Through a N10.5 million investment in prizes and grants, the Seplat-NNPC Joint Venture is reinforcing academic excellence and providing the capital necessary for schools to scale student-led innovations.