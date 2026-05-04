FCT residents decry fuel price hikes as transport costs surge

Key Points

Motorists and residents in the Federal Capital Territory have expressed deep concern over recent petrol price increases to between N1,364 and N1,444 per liter.

The price adjustment has led to a sharp rise in transportation fares, leaving many commuters, including civil servants, stranded at bus stops.

Investigations indicate that petrol prices have risen multiple times in 2026, up from approximately N900 per liter recorded in February.

Residents report that the high cost of fuel has forced many private car owners to park their vehicles or convert them into commercial use (“kabu kabu”) to survive.

Main Story

The Federal Capital Territory is currently grappling with a significant economic strain following the latest hike in the pump price of petrol. Reports from the News Agency of Nigeria indicated that on Wednesday, major and independent marketers adjusted their prices, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) selling at N1,364 per liter while other outlets reached as high as N1,444.

This development has triggered a domino effect across the capital, as commercial drivers increased fares to offset their rising overheads, leaving many civil servants and low-income earners unable to afford daily commutes.

The impact of the increase extends beyond transportation, as traders and business owners at markets like Garki and Wuse reported that the cost of moving goods has made essential food items increasingly unaffordable.

Residents described a “too much to bear” situation, with some workers opting to stay home because their transport costs exceeded their daily earnings.

While some drivers have transitioned to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), commuters complained that these operators often charge the same high rates as petrol-powered vehicles, effectively pocketing the cost difference rather than passing savings to the public.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) attributed these fluctuations to the deregulation of the market, where prices are now determined by the forces of demand and supply, alongside international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Despite this explanation, the prevailing sentiment among residents is one of desperation, with many calling for a return to the subsidy regime or a more robust roadmap to stabilize the sector and protect vulnerable households from continuous financial shocks.

The Issues

Rising fuel prices are directly inflating the cost of feeding, housing, and education for residents already struggling with stagnant wages.

A reduction in the number of operating commercial vehicles has left commuters stranded, while those remaining have doubled or tripled their fares.

High conversion costs and “unfair” pricing by CNG-powered vehicle operators prevent the public from feeling the benefits of alternative energy.

Small-scale traders, particularly those selling perishable goods like vegetables, face low patronage and potential bankruptcy due to supply price hikes.

The liberalization of the petroleum sector has exposed consumers to frequent “shocks” tied to global oil price shifts and the rising value of the dollar.

What’s Being Said

“At times, I do not go to work because there is no money for transportation, and feeding is even a bigger problem.” — Mrs. Zainab Idris, Civil Servant

“We know it is not the government’s making but it needs to work on the roadmap to resolve the issue and avoid further problems.” — Mr. Abdullahi Baba, Civil Servant

What’s Next

There are growing calls for the government to make petrol-to-CNG conversion kits affordable to the general public to “crash” transport fares.

Authorities may need to investigate reports of CNG drivers taking advantage of the situation by charging petrol-level fares.

Logistics operators are pushing for the promotion of electric vehicles and the introduction of a more efficient affordable public transit system.

Increased pressure from labor unions and civil society may force a re-evaluation of the “lasting policy” regarding market deregulation and its social impact.

Bottom Line

Financial Shock. The intersection of market deregulation and global energy volatility has pushed the cost of living in the FCT to a tipping point, necessitating a strategic shift toward alternative fuels and social safety nets for the working class.