La Albiceleste Coach Scaloni Expresses Satisfaction with Messi

Argentina coach, Scaloni has expressed happiness with the performance of star striker, Lionel Messi, in the ongoing Copa America tournament in Brazil.

Newsmen reports that Messi has been under attack by Argentina fans who are asking for a different style of play from the multiple Ballon D’Or winner.

La Albiceleste are yet to show top form in the tournament though they have set up a semi-final clash against rivals Brazil in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

Speaking at a pre-match mews conference, Scaloni said he was satisfied with Messi’s displays.

“We are used to him scoring three goals each game or dribbling past five opponents.

“We are asking for something else. We are more than satisfied with his work. He has embraced the workload; he is our flag-bearer.”

Scaloni also said his squad wanted to deliver for Messi.

“The players love Messi so much that sometimes they say they want to win the tournament for him.

“The best player in the history of football is missing a title with Argentina, but we all want to win, not just him,” he said.

With Argentina into another semi-final, the Copa America is shaping as a great chance for Messi to win his first senior trophy with the national team.

