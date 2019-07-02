Nigeria’s Capital Importation Hits $8.4 Billion In Q1’19 – NBS

The total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the first quarter of 2019 was estimated at $8.48 billion. According to the latest capital importation data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this represents an increase of 216.03% compared to Q4 2018 and 34.61% increase compared to the first quarter of 2018.

According to the NBS data, the largest amount of capital importation by type was received through Portfolio investment, which accounted for 84.21% ($7,145.98) of total capital importation.

Also, the second biggest capital importation was received through other Investments, accounting for 12.91% or $1,096.15 million of total capital importation.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) accounted for the least of total capital importation in the first quarter with $243.36 million or 2.86% of total capital imported in 2019.

Further information provided revealed that by sector, capital importation by banking dominated Q1 2019 reaching $2,851.07 million of the total capital importation in Q1 2019.