Kylie Jenner Hospitalized, to Skip Balmain’s Spring 2020 Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner has been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles and will have to skip Balmain’s Spring 2020 fashion show in Paris. She was due to make an appearance and launch her makeup line in collaboration with Olivier Rousteing at the show.

The makeup mogul took to Twitter to address the fans about the rumours surrounding her illness, and said she is “really sick and unable to travel”. “I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit,” Kylie Jenner tweeted.

The reality TV personality said she is proud of the collection she has created with Rousteing and of their “friendship, vision, and creativity”.

“Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to be an epic event, and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!”, the 22-year-old added in her tweet.

Jenner had earlier on Tuesday announced that Kylie x Balmain makeup collection will be unveiled during the French luxury brand’s Paris Fashion Week ready-to-wear show on Friday.

The socialite was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles as she was suffering from intense illness for several days. According to a TMZ report, “one source described it as severe flu-like symptoms — which included nausea and dizziness.”

A few days ago, the style icon missed Emmys as well where she was supposed to appear alongside sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West to present the award for outstanding reality TV series. She was hospitalised as she was experiencing “a very painful throat and fever for several days”, reports People.

The mother-of-one had earlier this week shared a picture of her snuggling with her “sick baby” Stormi. Earlier in September, she had created a poll on Instagram that said she is frequently falling sick as she is a new mother. The Forbes cover girl wrote “I get sick 10 times more now that I have a baby. Parents … Is this true for you, too?”

While Kris Jenner is away in Paris handling the collection’s launch for Kylie, Caitlyn Jenner is keeping her side at the hospital. No statement has been issued yet on her health condition. It is also not clear if her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott has visited her at the hospital.

