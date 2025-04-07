Kwara Shortlists 1,800 Candidates for Teaching Appointments

The Kwara State Teaching Service Commission has shortlisted 1,800 candidates for teaching appointments in senior secondary schools nationwide.

According to a statement issued by the Commission’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onile, the shortlisted candidates emerged after a rigorous screening exercise that included a computer-based test and oral interviews, conducted over three months.

The breakdown of the successful applicants shows that 790 (44%) were selected for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects, 581 for core subjects, 370 for specialised areas, and 59 for technical subjects. The deployment of successful candidates will be guided by a needs assessment conducted by the Commission, ensuring fair distribution across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Onile noted that all shortlisted candidates are required to check their status via the Commission’s portal and will undergo a mandatory drug screening to determine their suitability for working with students.

“The drug test, to be conducted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), will be supervised by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Drug Abuse Prevention and Control, Hon Mukail Aileru,” Onile said.

The drug testing exercise is scheduled to be held between Wednesday, April 9, and Saturday, April 12, 2025, with candidates grouped according to local government areas:

To ensure transparency, drug test results will be forwarded directly to the Commission by the NDLEA. Candidates will not have access to their results independently to prevent possible tampering.

In a bid to address the shortage of teachers in rural areas, successful candidates will be required to sign a six-year bond committing them to their assigned schools without seeking transfer.

Further documentation requirements include original copies of credentials with photocopies for records, medical certificates from any state government hospital, and handwritten letters of acceptance. Full conditions of service will be communicated during the documentation process.

The Commission urged all shortlisted applicants to adhere strictly to the outlined procedures as the recruitment process enters its final phase.