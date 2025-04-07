Bizwatch Nigeria Roundup Of Major Newspaper Headlines For Monday, 7th April, 2025

Good afternoon Nigeria. Here is your Bizwatch Nigeria roundup of major newspaper headlines for today, Monday, April 7, 2025:

1. Opposition’s Plot To Unseat Tinubu In 2027 Will End In Futility – Presidential Aide Declares

Tope Fasua, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Economic Affairs in the Office of the Vice President, has voiced firm belief in President Tinubu’s stronghold on power and his prospects for re-election in 2027.

Fasua stated that the opposition lacks a credible candidate capable of dislodging Tinubu from office. According to him, rival political parties no longer possess viable platforms to mount an effective challenge.

Speaking during an interview with broadcast journalist Seun Okinbaloye, Fasua declared, “I don’t see who is going to remove Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. I don’t even see where they’ll start from. It will end in frustration. They don’t even have a platform anymore. What platform are they relying on?”

2. IGP Egbetokun Withdraws Summons For Emir Sanusi, Orders Local Investigation

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has rescinded an earlier order summoning the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, to Abuja for questioning.

Instead, Egbetokun directed the Kano State Police Command to obtain the monarch’s statement locally, within the state. The directive was disclosed in a statement released on Sunday by Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who cited national interest and the desire to avoid politicization of the matter as the rationale for the decision.

The Emir was initially summoned in connection with violence that erupted during the Eid-el-Fitr procession in Kano, resulting in the death of a local vigilante.

According to the statement, the Force Intelligence Department (FID) has now been tasked with visiting Kano to gather the necessary information from Emir Sanusi. The police chief reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to neutrality, justice, and professionalism.

3. Plateau Killings: Enough Is Enough – NSA Ribadu Vows Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Book

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has condemned the recurring attacks in Plateau State, vowing that those behind the bloodshed will be apprehended and prosecuted.

Ribadu, speaking at the headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN in Jos on Sunday, asserted that the time has come to bring an end to the violence and chaos. He said, “Enough is enough,” as he emphasized the urgent need to restore peace in affected communities.

The NSA expressed concern over the tragic loss of life and displacement of residents, particularly women and children, due to the latest round of attacks. He urged for de-escalation and warned against provocations that could spiral into a full-blown crisis.

Ribadu also stated that the country has been making substantial gains in the fight against insurgency and crime, noting that reported cases of violence and fatalities have dropped by more than 90% nationwide.

4. Supreme Court Has Removed Abure – Gov Otti Warns Against Attempts To Undermine Labour Party

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has asserted that the recent ruling by the Supreme Court effectively nullifies Julius Abure’s position as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Otti stated that the party is larger than any single individual and urged those affected by the ruling to act in good faith, unless their motive is to sow discord and destroy the party from within.

While addressing the ongoing controversy, Governor Otti cautioned against misrepresenting the Supreme Court decision for personal or factional interests. He noted that false interpretations were being circulated about the judgement that nullified the faction led by Abure.

He issued a stern warning that any plot to destabilize the Labour Party would ultimately lead to the downfall of those involved.

5. Police Oppose Monday’s Planned Protest, Label It Misguided And Suspicious

The Nigeria Police Force has voiced its opposition to the proposed nationwide protest scheduled for Monday by the Take-It-Back Movement, branding the move as ill-conceived and suspicious in timing.

According to a statement issued by Force spokesperson ACP Muyiwa Adejobi on Sunday, the planned protest coinciding with National Police Day raises questions about the motives behind the action.

Adejobi criticized the timing as a deliberate and unpatriotic attempt to discredit the Police, warning that the protest could be misconstrued and used to malign the image of the Force. He advised the organizers to reconsider and call off the demonstration.

6. Bayelsa Correctional Service Denies Illegally Detaining Patience Jonathan’s Former Staff

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Bayelsa State has denied allegations that former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, orchestrated the unlawful detention of 15 of her ex-domestic staff at the Okaka Custodial Centre.

The staff were allegedly accused of stealing valuables including seven gold bangles, five Samsung air conditioners, two sets of upholstered chairs, and six flat-screen televisions—collectively worth N200 million. They reportedly face 18 criminal charges, including conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and burglary.

However, the NCoS, through a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Okaka Custodial Centre, Isari Gbosi Tombara, dismissed the reports as baseless and a deliberate attempt to malign the service.

Tombara further denied reports of a private meeting between Patience Jonathan and senior NCoS officials, clarifying that no such meeting occurred. He assured that the detainees are being treated with dignity and their legal rights upheld.

7. Senate Followed Due Process On Rivers Emergency – Senator Adaramodu Blames Gov Fubara, Lawmakers

Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has insisted that the Nigerian Senate acted within the bounds of the constitution in approving President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

During a media briefing in his hometown in Ekiti South Senatorial District, Adaramodu stated that 74 out of 106 senators present voted in favor of the emergency rule. He dismissed claims that the procedure breached constitutional guidelines.

According to him, the ‘yes or nay’ method used in adopting the resolution did not contravene legislative protocol. He denied that the Senate had become a rubber-stamp body, adding that several provisions of the emergency declaration were reviewed and adjusted before approval.

Adaramodu attributed the Rivers crisis to failures in governance by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state legislature.

8. Southampton Relegated From Premier League As Joe Aribo Features In Defeat

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo and his club, Southampton, have been relegated from the English Premier League with seven games to spare, following a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The match saw Spurs dominate early, with Brennan Johnson opening the scoring in the 13th minute and doubling the lead before halftime with a deft header from a James Maddison assist. Despite a late goal from Mateus Fernandes, Mathys Tel sealed the win with a penalty in the dying moments.

Aribo featured until the 64th minute before being substituted for Will Smallbone with the score at 2-0. After his exit, Southampton managed a consolation goal but couldn’t mount a comeback.

9. Alex Iwobi Inspires Fulham To End Liverpool’s 26-Match Unbeaten Streak

Nigerian international Alex Iwobi played a pivotal role in Fulham’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Craven Cottage, bringing the visitors’ 26-game unbeaten run in the Premier League to an end.

Liverpool had taken the lead through a sensational long-range strike from Alexis Mac Allister. However, Fulham responded with a swift flurry of goals. Ryan Sessegnon leveled in the 29th minute from an Andreas Pereira assist, followed by Iwobi’s go-ahead goal, which took a deflection off Andy Robertson.

Fulham’s third came after a misjudged clearance by Liverpool. Rodrigo Muniz capitalized, turning expertly before slotting home. Despite a late rally, Liverpool could not recover from the deficit.

10. Real Madrid To Miss Four Key Players Ahead Of UCL Clash Against Arsenal

Real Madrid are facing personnel challenges ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal on Tuesday, as four key players have been ruled out.

While UEFA cleared Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Dani Ceballos of any disciplinary sanctions following their exuberant celebrations in the previous round, Madrid will still be without several starters.

Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos remain sidelined due to injuries, having missed the recent La Liga loss to Valencia. Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended after picking up a yellow card against Manchester City.

In addition, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is still working his way back to full fitness and has not returned to team training, dealing another blow to Madrid’s squad depth ahead of the crucial tie.

That concludes today’s top headlines from across Nigeria. For more breaking news and updates, stay tuned to Bizwatch Nigeria. Catch you again tomorrow.