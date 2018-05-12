Klitschko Hints at Possible Return to Professional Boxing

Wladimir Klitschko has refused to rule out a return to a professional boxing ring and stated he will return to the sport for the right cause.

Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs) last fought Anthony Joshua back in April 2017 before officially announcing his retirement in August despite talks of a rematch against the Brit, espn reports.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has reached an agreement for $1 billion in rights fees over eight years from the Perform Group’s sports streaming service, DAZN, which launches in June in the U.S. Boxing events will begin in September, Hearn said.

However, it’s been over a year since their meeting and the Ukrainian has hinted a comeback could eventually be on the cards.

“You never say never, things can change,” Klitschko told 112 International. “People often switch careers during their lifetimes.

“Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger: he was an athlete, then an actor, then a politician, than a businessman, and now he’s involved in taking care of the planet.

“Maybe if I feel the time is right to help a certain charity, I’ll get back in the ring.”

When quizzed over returning to the ring professionally, he refused to rule out a another appearance.

“I had great times in the 27 years I spent in the sport,” Klitschko answered. “I learned a lot and I traveled a lot, which was my goal when I first started boxing.

“I have achieved what I never dreamed of; I’ve done and experienced things that I had never even thought about. I’ve learned that when some doors close, others open.

“It’s all life experience and sport really is amazing. I would quote Nelson Mandela: ‘Sport has the power to change the world because it’s a global thing’.”