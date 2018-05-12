Oyo APC Postpones LG Congress to Sunday, May 13

The National Congress Committee of the All Progressive Congress, APC, inaugurated to monitor the scheduled Local Government Congress in Oyo state has announced a postponement of the election to Sunday May 13.

The Committee said the unavoidable shift was as a result of the earlier scheduled local government election in the state.

Chairman of the committee, Musa Halilu-Ahmed made the disclosure while addressing stakeholders at the state party secretariat, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

The press conference was attended by representatives from all the 33 LGAs in the state, party chieftains, women leaders, lawmakers among others.

Senator Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo Central) led other members of the state house of Assembly to represent the Unity Forum faction at the meeting.

He said the decision was reached after wide consultation with all the relevant stakeholders coupled with the recommendations of the state police command.

Halilu-Ahmed told the stakeholders that his committee had earlier on arrival in the state to prepare for the second phase of the assignment, received a formal letter from the state party chairman, Chief Akin Oke intimating the congress committee of the proposed LG elections which had long been scheduled for May 12.

He disclosed that parts of step taken were to consult widely the stakeholders and particularly the state commissioner of police and other security operatives.